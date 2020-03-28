Irregular Choice’s New DIY Initiative: Paint Your Shoes at Home

As coronavirus keeps millions of people inside, Irregular Choice has unveiled a DIY initiative: Fans can order special customizable styles and paint them from home.

The quirky, London-based shoe brand recently released a ‘Paint Your Own Heels’ collection, and the customizable footwear styles quickly sold out.

Irregular Choice is working to restock the styles in time for Easter — and said they should be available for purchase again by April 10.

The brand has two styles available to customize. Aspiring designers can either select the brand’s ‘Flopsy’ or ‘Flair’ silhouette. The “Paint A Flopsy” features a whimsical take on a chunky pump with a bunny face embossed on the thick white heel. The upper is decked out with seasonally-colored sequins in pink, yellow, and silver. The product also has a hidden platform and cushioned insole for additional comfort. The style retails for $165.

CREDIT: m.hoppe

Another statement shoe provides a more seasonless look. The “Paint A Flair” has a heeled Mary Jane-style silhouette with a pink-sequined overlay and thin white block heel. The shoe features a gold front strap and a coordinating magenta buckle. These shoes also are fully lined with a cushioned insole. They retail for $149.

CREDIT: m.hoppe

Irregular Choice is also offering a special treat for chocolate lovers — and the brand is rolling out an exclusive collection of chocolate bunny shoes.

These chocolate treats are made in the U.K. They feature a yellow and pink design that accurately resembles the brand’s styles. The chocolate shoes are available for purchase now and retail for $15 each.