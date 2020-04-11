Cara Delevingne Will Start Hosting Yoga Classes Live From Quarantine

Cara Delevingne is teaming with Puma to help bring a bit more zen to your day.

Delevingne, a Puma brand ambassador since 2016, shared a video post on her Instagram early today to announce the news. “I really hope you guys are staying safe wherever you are,” she started. Beginning tomorrow, she explained, the model-turned-actress will be appearing on Puma’s Instagram live along with her yoga therapist Colin Dunsmuir.

Together, the two will lead a workshop on yoga and meditation in order to provide guidance on “nice things to do to help keep you busy and reflect on this crazy time,” as Delevingne explained in her post.

The first session will begin tomorrow, Sunday, April 12 at 10am PT and continue every Sunday through May 3.

This new wellness initiative marks the latest collaboration between Delevingne and Puma. In January, she helped the brand launch its Rise sneaker. In addition, she teamed with Puma and Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing on the release of a boxing-inspired capsule in October.

Cara Delevingne makes a grocery store run wearing Puma Cali sneakers in Los Angeles, March 26. CREDIT: MEGA

During her time in quarantine, Delevingne’s also continued to represent her long-time partnership and was seen wearing purple-laced Puma Cali sneakers on a grocery run with Ashley Benson.

Follow along @Puma for the first live yoga workshop tomorrow.