‘Normal People’ Star Daisy Edgar-Jones Makes Fashion Debut in Jimmy Choo’s Fall ’20 Ad Campaign

“Normal People” star Daisy Edgar-Jones has officially entered the fashion world with her first-ever campaign for Jimmy Choo.

Jones catapulted to stardom amid the global pandemic after Hulu’s limited-series “Normal People” aired in April. She stars (as Marianne) alongside Paul Mescal (Connell), who has also garnered attention — and an Emmy nod — for his performance.

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Jimmy Choo’s fall ’20 ad campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

“She has found herself on the cusp of global stardom during an extraordinary moment in history,” Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi said in a release. “I, like many others, was mesmerized by her performance in ‘Normal People’ and am so thrilled we were able to work together to create such a beautiful campaign that talks to the brand’s London roots so strongly.”

Jones is featured in the luxury label’s fall ’20 ads, out today, and can be seen in a range of product, including Jimmy Choo sneakers, which she wears with just a men’s oversized shirt, handbags and crystal-adorned heels.

Watch on FN

Daisy Edgar-Jones models Jimmy Choo sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

“This is the first time I have worked on a commercial shoot, and it was a completely new and exciting experience for me,” Jones said in a statement. “I loved finding a character through the shoes and accessories, it reinforced to me how transformative accessories, especially shoes, can be when playing a role. I also love how the collection includes off duty styles as well as glamorous heels.”

Boots were also the stars of the shoot as Jones modeled a heeled, lug sole lace-up boot detailed with pearls, as well as a double-buckle biker boot.

The British actress was shot on location in London at the landmark Chiltern Firehouse. She is featured in Jimmy Choo’s “In My Choo” video series as well, where she talks about the importance of fashion in acting.

“Marianne’s accessories were so helpful because I had to track quite a lot of an age difference over four years,” said Jones. “For me, what really helped was the shoes, because I think the way that you walk says a lot about your character.”