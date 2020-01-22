Maison Margiela and Reebok Pair Their Iconic Silhouettes to Create a Head-Turning Collab

A model on the runway during the Maison Margiela show for Paris Couture Week 2020.

The worlds of high fashion and athletic footwear have collided quite a bit as of late, and today, Maison Margiela revealed its latest addition to the trend: a head-turning Reebok collaboration.

Maison Margiela showcased the new look on the runway today during its Paris Couture Week presentation, a silhouette that marries its classic split-toe Tabi with the aggressive and futuristic Reebok Instapump Fury. The collab, according to the French luxury fashion house, plays on the idea of analyzing “the conversation between humanity and technology in the digital age.” Maison Margiela proclaimed the look the “statement shoe for the age of the cyber-industrial revolution.”

The look features the signature split-toed calfskin upper of the Tabi, the Pump tech from Reebok and sit atop reimagined sneaker-style midsoles and outsoles (one flat and the other heeled). The collab is also executed with classic Reebok technologies such as Hexalite cushioning and a Graphlite carbon shank. Aesthetically speaking, the shoe features both Maison Margiela and Reebok’s logos — the luxury brand’s stitched in white on the back of the upper and the athletic company’s Vector branding embroidered on the heel.

The look will debut in six colorways, which includes nods to the original looks of the sneaker delivered by Reebok starting in 1994.

A look at the Maison Margiela x Reebok collab with the flat sole. CREDIT: Reebok

The heeled Maison Margiela x Reebok collab. CREDIT: Reebok

A model wearing the Maison Margiela x Reebok collab. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

