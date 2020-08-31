Listen To These Famous Actors on a Brand New Podcast From Ferragamo

Ahead of the Venice Film Festival unveiling of a documentary about the life of Salvatore Ferragamo, the Florentine fashion house has launched an accompanying podcast series.

22 international personalities from actors and costume designers to influencers and friends of the brand have lent their voices to the project.

These include Stanley Tucci, Jessica Alba, Michelle Monaghan, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Isabella Rossellini, Colleen Atwood, Caroline Rush, Sinéad Burke and Tamu McPherson.

Each was recorded reading a chapter from the late house founder’s autobiography, “Shoemaker of Dreams” on which the documentary is based. Salvatore Ferragamo dictated the material in the Fifties and it was transcribed into a book.

The podcasts are available now on Spotify, SoundCloud and Apple iTunes.

The documentary by director Luca Guadagnino’s will premiere on Sept. 6 in the ‘Out of Competition’ section of the upcoming Venice Film Festival, running Sept. 2 to 12.

The film is set to trace the founder’s journey, starting from his career as an apprentice shoemaker in Naples, becoming the owner of the Hollywood Boot Shop in California, to his return to Italy, and establishing his namesake company in Florence.

Fittingly, the Salvatore Ferragamo dedicated his autobiography “to all those who must walk” and, following in his footsteps, the Ferragamo family are making the dedication to all those who listen to this podcast.

Ferragamo is always coming up with contemporary ways to retell its story to keep new generations enthralled. Earlier this year during European confinement, the house released a fun triva game across its social media channels with quizzes surrounding important steps in the life of its founder.