This Meghan Markle-Approved Shoe Brand Is Challenging Followers to Design Their Own Shoes For Charity

In an effort to keep people busy during the coronavirus pandemic, Zyne has decided to create a challenge that’s both fun and charitable.

From now until Sunday, the Moroccan-based emerging brand is calling on the public to design an official charity shoe. Zyne will donate $1 (approximately 10 Moroccan dirhams) for each design it receives. The proceeds will go to Amis Des Nicoles, a nonprofit organization in Morocco that helps families who live in rural communities.

“Our ultimate goal from the very start of our brand has always been to give back to our community,” said Laura Pujol the co-founder and brand developer of Zyne. “This is a core value to our business and who we are personally, with or without a pandemic occurring.”

Since its launch in 2016, Zyne has dedicated its focus to empowering women by employing local artisans to create its slippers. Last year, the brand’s charitable efforts were recognized by Meghan Markle during her visit to Morrocco with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle meeting the Zyne co-founders. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zyne

Pujol added that the latest creative initiative is just one of the ways the brand is trying to do good as COVID-19 continues to spread across communities. Last week, Zyne created a contest where users were challenged to recreate the brand’s logo.

“We thought it was a great time to give an opportunity that allowed for creativity, art, color and inspiration during such a complicated and confusing time. Through this process, we were able to give back to our community and offer a mental escape even for just five minutes,” said the co-founder.

To partake in this week’s creative challenge, Zyne is instructing its participants to use the blank template above to create their design. Users are then encouraged to upload the creations to their Instagram account using the stories feature and tagging @zyneofficial in the post. The brand will then select one winner whose design will be used to create a charity shoe for Zyne. The winner will also get their own pair featuring their design.

A blank template for Zyne’s shoe design challenge. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zyne.

To be considered, all submissions must be entered by Sunday, April 12, 2020.