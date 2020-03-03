Sign up for our newsletter today!

Twitter Roasts Yeezy Season 8 Shoes

By Claudia Miller
Yeezy Season 8 Collection
Kanye West debuted his Yeezy Season 8 collection yesterday during Paris Fashion Week and now, Twitter can’t get over its eclectic shoes.

Styles from the runway show included green and yellow lug-sole boots, white and gray takes on a puffed-out slide and equally plush boots with cut-out lifted midsoles, all paired with neutral-toned apparel and accessories.

yeezy season 8, paris fashion week, fall 2020, boots
Styles from Yeezy Season 8 at Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Jackie Nickerson/Yeezy
After the initial excitement of the show and of North West’s surprise performance simmered, the Twitter world started taking note of the unusual silhouettes of the new Yeezy footwear. One user compared the series of shoes to “moon boots, Dino feets, and plush slides” and they reminded another Tweeter of mascot shoes.

One user immediately thought of hotel slippers when he saw West’s puffy slides, while another even said: “Ya lying if ya think those yeezy slides look nice.”

The boots got compared to designs from Walmart, reminding one netizen of snow boots that he purchased at a supermarket for $20.

Seemingly, West’s Yeezy Season 8 footwear even left one Twitter user questioning what happened to the rapper-turned-designer.

