These Y/Project Boots Are Modeled on a Pair of the Brand’s Signature Cult Jeans

These Y/Project boots are modeled on a pair on the brand’s signature cult jeans.

The boots are showcased via looks in creative director Glenn Martens’ coed spring ’21 Y/Project collection, celebrated today via the release of a short film for Paris Men’s Fashion Week Online.

Introduced for the Y/Project fall ’20 pre-collection, the boots offer a genius reinterpretation of a pair of jeans complete with the Y/Project tag to the rear and stitching on the side.

Y/Project ‘blue jeans’ boots. CREDIT: Y/Project

But all is never exactly as its seems where Martens in concerned. A closer inspection shows that they also have his brand’s typically skewed silhouette with with an asymmetric pointed toe. And while from the back, it would appear that the heels have a circular proportion, that’s an illusion too. A look at the side view reveals otherwise. Scroll down to see more.

Available in classic blue denim and black, they are made of 100% certified organic cotton, and yes, those tags are exactly the same labels Y/Project uses for its jeans.

While the brand declines to share sales numbers, speaking anecdotally, a representative told FN that they have been very popular with buyers in the online showroom.

The boots also form part of ‘Evergreen,’ Y/Project’s new 100% sustainable, eco-friendly, unisex line.

The line features 16 Y/Project signature pieces from previous seasons. Martens has also reinterpreted some of his brand’s most core classics from the archives including the pop-up jackets and tailoring, cut-out pants, extended collar shirts and jean silhouettes.

Y/Project ‘blue jeans’ boots. CREDIT: Y/Project

This sustainable range will be entirely produced within the European Union with a mix of certified organic and recycled fabrics. A percentage of the proceeds will also be donated to an ecological charity.

Proposed in timeless, easy-to-match colorways, the line is seasonless and will remain in stores all year round. Completely certified ecological, it will be available at the same price points as the main line, as Y/Project believes sustainability shouldn’t come at an extra cost to the final consumer.

Y/Project unveiled its coed spring ’21 collection earlier on June 26 when it commenced its online showroom for retail buyers. Today, however, its official Paris Men’s Fashion Week Online slot features a video showing how to actually wear the brand’s often complex garments.

Y/Project will also unveil its first-ever e-commerce platform this year. The e-shop will carry a selection of the main collection, as well as the new ‘Evergreen’ line.