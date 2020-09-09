Vince Camuto Is Selling Antimicrobial, Washable Flats to Help Fight Off Germs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vince Camuto is meeting customer needs with its latest collection.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to increase health and safety concerns, many consumers have upped their cleaning and disinfecting practices. So as the debate on whether or not COVID-19 can live on shoes and for how long continues, washing your footwear isn’t the worst precaution to take.

Last year, British women’s footwear retailer Ravel commissioned a study to examine the cleanliness of footwear, putting 10 pairs to the test. The study found that the soles of shoes carry more bacteria and fungi than the uppers. Shoes worn at the office attracted less bacteria than shoes worn at night, while leather carried less bacteria than suede, for example.

With that in mind, Vince Camuto’s new Washables collection, featuring a line of machine-washable flats is an ideal purchase. Available today for $79, all of the shoe styles are made with a stretch tech-knit upper and have been treated with an antimicrobial agent to protect against the growth of harmful bacteria and to reduce odor.

Styles include a loafer, offered in bone and black, as well as ballet flats, in snake, leopard, red, pink, and black colorways and in blue and cream capped-toe additions. The shoes are water-resistant and are made to be worn and washed over and again.

For care instructions, the brand suggests removing the insoles, machine-washing the shoes and insoles in cold water, then air-drying the shoes and insoles on a flat surface. Avoid heat and do not put in dryer, Vince Camuto added.

