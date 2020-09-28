Valentino Just Took Its Rockstud Shoe To A Whole New Level For Spring 2021

In the past decade, Valentino’s Rockstud has managed to make a rebel out of even the most conservative wearer.

Whether in a T-strap, a high-heel pump, a flat gladiator sandal or a kitten heel, the footwear has become one of Valentino’s most recognizable pieces (and one of its most copied). It’s also one that is far more attainable for a wider consumer base than its fantastical evening gowns. Which is perhaps why the Rockstud has been offered as a commercial product even during the seasons when it wasn’t shown on the runways.

The new Valentino Rockstud, in a flat ankle wrapped gladiator mule with a pointed toe and big studs for spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

But for spring ’21, the Rockstud made its runway comeback in a big way — literally. At Valentino’s runway show at Milan Fashion Week Sunday, the footwear appeared with even bigger and bolder versions of its signature studs. Call it the Rockstud 2.0.

Valentino’s new Rockstud for spring ’21 in a kitten heel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

Actually, it has a new name: the RomanStud. Done mostly in a flat, gladiator-style mule or a kitten heel pump, both with a pointed toe and ankle strap with a larger buckle, the new riff on the Rockstud was just one of a handful that walked the runway. There were also flat shower slides and kitten heels topped with Valentino’s leather rose motif. The heel heights echo previous seasons’ silhouettes for Valentino, which paired feathery evening gowns and flats for its spring ’19 collection.

Rose motif leather kitten heels with a Rockstud leather toe for Valentino’s spring ’21 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

On the menswear front (the runway show included men’s and women’s collections together), sneakers still ruled. There were more examples of the Valentino white sneaker, but there was also a cool new woven style that looked like someone’s granny had hand-crocheted an athletic shoe for the show.

Woven leather men’s sneakers on the runway at Valentino spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

See the full Valentino spring ’21 collection here.