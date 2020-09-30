Tyler, The Creator, Iggy Pop & A$AP Rocky Take Men’s Fashion to New Levels in Gucci’s Tailoring Campaign

Gucci is showing the life of a rock star in its latest campaign. For the luxury label’s men’s tailoring collection, creative director Alessandro Michele tapped artists Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky and Iggy Pop to star in the ads.

This meeting of eccentric creatives in a California mansion set the scene for the shoot, as the musicians can be seen in Gucci’s flamboyent collection. The line is filled with three-piece suits, double-breasted jackets, leopard print, patterns, colorful hues and textures, and bell-bottomed pants.

The campaign was set at Californian modernist mansion, located in Los Angeles where the campaign was shot in February. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

A cameo appearance comes from Iggy’s pet parrot, Biggy Pop, and its friend, a blue hyacinth macaw as pictured in the campaign, too.

“With these campaigns, I am working on different ways of being elegant, and these three men embody this idea perfectly,” said Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

“There is always this image of eccentricity, because they are in fact eccentric themselves,” Michele said in a statement about the campaign stars. “A certain type of fun is also portrayed and the idea of how one’s obsession with appearances can create a kind of common ground that can become a sort of brotherhood. It was beautiful to see these three men together, seemingly different but very similar.”

The Gucci campaign was shot by Harmony Korine. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

Michele also said the goal of these campaigns is to show various way of what it means to be elegant. “These three men embody this idea perfectly,” he explained. “I like to tell the story of elegance in completely arbitrary and unexpected ways. Perhaps elegance is something in the air that sometimes you are not even ready for. Male elegance can be unpredictable and strange.”

The ads, starring, A$AP Rocky, Iggy Pop and Tyler, The Creator, was inspired by he archetypical rock star lifestyle. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

In the accompanying video, Gucci footwear can be better seen on the men, who wore a range of styles including boots, slides and tassel loafers.

