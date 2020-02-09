Tory Burch Was All About the Boot at Her Fall 2020 NYFW Show

The fall season is often synonymous with boots — it’s the most pragmatic choice of footwear for colder weather, after all. Tory Burch took that practicality to heart at her fall ’20 runway show Sunday morning at New York Fashion Week, without compromising any of her signature poise.

Held in the art galleries at Sotheby’s on New York’s Upper East Side, the show centered around 11 works of art by sculptor Francesca DiMattio, who designed the chinoiserie-like prints that appeared on many of Burch’s pieces , including the floral embroidered leathers on many of the over-the-knee boots that walked the runway.

Model Natalia Vodianova in embroidered leather boots at Tory Burch ’s fall ’20 runway show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A floral embroidered leather boot at Tory Burch fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The floral boots, in olive green and a burnt-orange-brown, had the same Cuban-Western hybrid style stacked heel and metal-tipped curved point toes seen in last fall’s collection. There was also a series of tall, flat boots with a tapered square toe, some of them done in black, which was a quiet antidote to the ready-to-wear skirts and dresses featuring DiMattio’s florals (the prints were inspired by Turkish, English and French porcelain traditions).

Leather over-the-knee boots with cinched detailing at Tory Burch fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Slight square toed flat boots at Tory Burch fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In the show notes, Burch pointed out the importance of not allowing the work of female artists to disappear, recalling art history classes on Judith Leyster, one of the Dutch Masters (the designer majored in the study at the University of Pennsylvania). Burch furthered her point by inviting singer Alice Smith to perform hip hop artist Q-Tip’s version of the 1963 song “You Don’t Own Me.”

Tory Burch fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tory Burch fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock



See more styles on the runway at Tory Burch’s fall 2020 NYFW show.