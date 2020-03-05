The Top 10 Shoes of Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020

Paris Fashion Week is officially a wrap, which also puts a bow on the fall ’20 season. Here, we count down the top 10 shoes we saw in the fashion capital of the world:

10. Chloé’s menswear touches

There’s a lot of brown in this season’s collections, but Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s collection of smart work wear and chic shoes were some of the best in the color palette for fall ’20. The Chloé creative director also added men’s-inspired details, like this low-heeled loafer with a double monk strap and even a kiltie.

Chloé’s men’s inspired double-monk strap loafers with a kilitie for fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

9. Sacai’s chain reaction

Chain link details are also another big trend for fall ’20, but Sacai’s were some of the biggest and best of the season, wrapped casually around just one ankle of a sharp and sleek black leather knee boot with a relaxed shaft and curved kitten heel.

Sacai’s chain link accented boots for fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

8. Azzedine Alaïa’s divine details

The brand’s footwear is always replete with intricate details like miniature studding and laser cutouts on leather. But this season, a turn to more masculine silhouettes, including brogues and simple boots, made these signature details even more alluring. Here, mini studs wrap around a sturdy black knee boot.

Azzedine Alaïa black leather knee boots with stud detailing. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

7. Hermès does winter chic

The winter boot is not usually a category that excites; it’s just a necessity. But for anyone living in cold-weather climates, fall ’20 will have many more designer options to stay warm and dry. The very chicest is a brown suede lace-up boot lined with shearling and detailed in black leather from Hermès.

A suede and shearling-lined winter boot from Hermès fall ’20. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

6. By Far’s anklet loafers

The buzzy brand is also adding the chain detail trend to its fall ’20 collection. We also love that its simple gold-tone chain comes as a detachable anklet with a pair of wear-all-day leather loafers.

By Far’s Nick loafer in patent leather with chain link ankle strap. CREDIT: Courtesy of By Far

5. Valentino’s tough-glam combat boots

Combat boots are here, there and everywhere, but there was nothing like the juxtaposition of a floaty, très-Valentino chiffon gown against simple leather ankle boots with a flatform sole. A hunter green version was completely unexpected.

Valentino’s sleek and sturdy flatform boots for fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

4. Dries Van Noten’s electric platforms

The designer’s wacky platforms are nothing new, but iterations are freshened up with the color palette of each season. For fall ’20, it was all about dark glamour and this pair of sequin embroidered knee boots upped the mystery.

Dries Van Noten brocade platform boots for fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

3. Stella McCartney’s oversize soles

Using natural rubber and Macadamia wood on the sole and PVC-free vegan leather on the upper, the eco-conscious designer put forth a big boot in a Chelsea ankle style that captured the exact direction of footwear for the fall ’20 season.

Stella McCartney vegan leather boots with wood-and-rubber soles for fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

2. Christian Louboutin’s next-level platforms

The iconic designer is best known for his classic pumps, but true fans also know that some of his best work has been done with platforms (for further proof, see his new “L’Exhibition[niste]” show at the Palais de la Porte Dorée in Paris). For fall ’20, Louboutin did a lot of them, and the best examples have a rounded, pedestal-like platform on the forefoot, with a reverse-tapered stacked heel in back. The Delightfool style, shown here, also has a simple ankle strap buckle.

Christian Louboutin ’s new Delightfool platform pump with ankle strap for fall ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

1. Roger Vivier’s maximalist thigh-highs

While much of the season’s footwear (including those listed above) focused on practicality and a neutral color palette, Roger Vivier stayed true to its legacy of whimsy. Creative director Gherardo Felloni debuted a series of over-the-knee boots decorated with feathers, bright and beautiful suedes and crystal embellishments. This pair of black satin boots with oversize pink bows on the calf called to mind a beautiful gown that Grace Kelly might have worn in the ’50s.