The Top 10 Shoes of Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020

Paris Fashion Week is officially a wrap, which also puts a bow on the fall ’20 season. Here, we count down the top 10 shoes we saw in the fashion capital of the world:
10. Chloé’s menswear touches
There’s a lot of brown in this season’s collections, but Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s collection of smart work wear and chic shoes were some of the best in the color palette for fall ’20. The Chloé creative director also added men’s-inspired details, like this low-heeled loafer with a double monk strap and even a kiltie.
9. Sacai’s chain reaction
Chain link details are also another big trend for fall ’20, but Sacai’s were some of the biggest and best of the season, wrapped casually around just one ankle of a sharp and sleek black leather knee boot with a relaxed shaft and curved kitten heel.
8. Azzedine Alaïa’s divine details
The brand’s footwear is always replete with intricate details like miniature studding and laser cutouts on leather. But this season, a turn to more masculine silhouettes, including brogues and simple boots, made these signature details even more alluring. Here, mini studs wrap around a sturdy black knee boot.
7. Hermès does winter chic
The winter boot is not usually a category that excites; it’s just a necessity. But for anyone living in cold-weather climates, fall ’20 will have many more designer options to stay warm and dry. The very chicest is a brown suede lace-up boot lined with shearling and detailed in black leather from Hermès.
6. By Far’s anklet loafers
The buzzy brand is also adding the chain detail trend to its fall ’20 collection. We also love that its simple gold-tone chain comes as a detachable anklet with a pair of wear-all-day leather loafers.
5. Valentino’s tough-glam combat boots
Combat boots are here, there and everywhere, but there was nothing like the juxtaposition of a floaty, très-Valentino chiffon gown against simple leather ankle boots with a flatform sole. A hunter green version was completely unexpected.
4. Dries Van Noten’s electric platforms
The designer’s wacky platforms are nothing new, but iterations are freshened up with the color palette of each season. For fall ’20, it was all about dark glamour and this pair of sequin embroidered knee boots upped the mystery.
3. Stella McCartney’s oversize soles
Using natural rubber and Macadamia wood on the sole and PVC-free vegan leather on the upper, the eco-conscious designer put forth a big boot in a Chelsea ankle style that captured the exact direction of footwear for the fall ’20 season.
2. Christian Louboutin’s next-level platforms
The iconic designer is best known for his classic pumps, but true fans also know that some of his best work has been done with platforms (for further proof, see his new “L’Exhibition[niste]” show at the Palais de la Porte Dorée in Paris). For fall ’20, Louboutin did a lot of them, and the best examples have a rounded, pedestal-like platform on the forefoot, with a reverse-tapered stacked heel in back. The Delightfool style, shown here, also has a simple ankle strap buckle.
1. Roger Vivier’s maximalist thigh-highs
While much of the season’s footwear (including those listed above) focused on practicality and a neutral color palette, Roger Vivier stayed true to its legacy of whimsy. Creative director Gherardo Felloni debuted a series of over-the-knee boots decorated with feathers, bright and beautiful suedes and crystal embellishments. This pair of black satin boots with oversize pink bows on the calf called to mind a beautiful gown that Grace Kelly might have worn in the ’50s.