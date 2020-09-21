How Sergio Rossi Has Created Its Own Zoom 2.0 To Present Its Grazie Sergio Capsule

Sergio Rossi will stage an invitation-only streaming digital event on Wednesday called Grazie Sergio — a tribute to its eponymous founder who died in April.

The event will unveil a limited-edition spring ’21 capsule collection that reimagines 10 of Sergio Rossi’s most emblematic styles from the ’60s to the ’00s. Each tribute shoe retains the logo and packaging of its original.

The brand will also host private appointments with CEO Riccardo Sciutto conducted virtually on a proprietary application they are terming the Sergio Rossi ‘secret room’. Today, FN got an exclusive preview of both the capsule itself and the innovate gaming technology behind its virtual platform.

FN exclusive image from the Grazie Sergio, Sergio Rossi tribute capsule.

Much like a customized Zoom 2.0, the platform involves a proprietary green screen. The protagonist (in this case Sciutto) appears against a backdrop of a virtual 3D rendering of a Sergio Rossi store or the San Mauro Pascoli archive. There is also the facility to pull up collection and look book imagery in a click.

While the the technology is currently being used to present the collection to the industry, it will soon be rolled out to sales assistants instore to converse with customers like a souped up FaceTime or WhatsApp video call.

FN exclusive image from the Grazie Sergio, Sergio Rossi tribute capsule.

The interface has been adapted from the world of video gaming — quantum leaps ahead of the curve in the tech stakes. It’s no coincidence that Twitch, worlds largest live streaming platform used by Burberry to stream it’s spring ’21 show, started out as a gaming platform.

“We need faces and humanity and connection like never before and this takes us another step closer to the final consumer,” Sciutto observed, adding that “the pandemic has accelerated all possibilities.”

FN exclusive image from the Grazie Sergio, Sergio Rossi tribute capsule.

For now, the Sergio Rossi Grazie Sergio capsule will be unveiled via this video gaming technology. “Grazie Sergio is an evolution of the SR1 and SR2 archive collections,” he said. “It sets them in context and “closes the circle.”

Sciutto credits our current preoccupation with the square toe as an extreme evolution of Sergio Rossi designs from the late ’90s and early ’00s. The goal of the capsule, he says, is to keep the memory of the founder alive while underscoring the timeless nature of his designs and their continued relevance today.