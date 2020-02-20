Exclusive First Look: Sergio Rossi’s New Take on the Hot Square-Toe Trend

Sergio Rossi was one of the first brands to reignite the square-toe trend — and now the Italian heritage label has another fresh take for fall ’20.

At its Milan Fashion Week presentation tomorrow, Sergio Rossi — which has seen recent traction with celebrities like Lizzo and Hailey Bieber — will unveil its big product push for fall ’20: the srTwenty collection.

It takes cues from the brand’s archival styles in the 2000s. “It’s once again a tribute to our heritage, exploring the polished appeal of the 2000s in our archive, but always looking forward,” said CEO Riccardo Sciutto, noting that the signature hourglass heel has a distinctive look.

Pumps, mules, sandals, slouchy boots and booties feature graphic lines and squared toes. (The heels are available in two heights, 60 and 90 millimeters.) Nappa, patent leather and a lizard-printed calf skin are the major material stories. Colors range from neutrals such as tan, black cherry and black to lime green, iris purple and alizée pink. A geometric buckle, in both metallic and crystal, gives many of the styles a pop of embellishment. “The collection is versatile and we want to speak to all the women out there, starting with the new generation,” Sciutto said. While the CEO has never been afraid to push boundaries, he admitted it’s difficult to make predictions in an unsettled climate. Retail in China, which is an important growth territory for Sergio Rossi and many other luxury brands, has been challenging. Riccardo Sciutto CREDIT: Courtesy “Today the global markets are so unpredictable that it has become increasingly more difficult to make forecasts,” said Sciutto. “That’s why it’s is crucial to work on local markets with passion, and never be afraid to be daring.” The brand is also emphasizing its sustainable practices as part of the launch, noting the energy used to produce the collection is 100% percent green. All of the brand’s electricity is purchased from renewable source plants.

Sergio Rossi has been accelerating its eco-friendly efforts within its factory operations and in new product ventures. Last year, it teamed up with womenswear designer Rosie Assoulin on a vegan capsule featuring pumps, flats and mules that married Assoulin’s unique design perspective with the capabilities of Sergio Rossi’s factory. It was the latter’s first foray into vegan footwear.