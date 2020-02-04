This Former Zara Designer Is Launching One of the Best New Sandal Brands for Spring 2020

With a resume that spans from the ultra-high, exotic-skins luxury of Devi Kroell down to Zara, it could have been difficult for Serena Uziyel to pinpoint the exact aesthetic, ethos and price points for her new namesake footwear and accessories brand.

The 37-year-old Turkish designer looked to the nearly-lost hand craft techniques of her native country to design her collection. “It’s my mission. The machines are all similar to each other,” she said. “I love to use my hands, feel the textures. Yes, I am doing small sketches but what I really love is touching the materials.” Uziyel uses methods such as hammered metal threadwork and twisted and braided raffia, all of which give the designer’s shoes and bags an ultra-tactile feel (one sandal, in braided metal threadwork, resembles Rapunzel’s famous locks). She also incorporates stones and hand-embroidery from India to finish accents on the shoes.

From left: Serena Uziyel Thory sandal, $490, and Melita sandal with raffia detail, $515. CREDIT: George Chinsee

Designer Serena Uziyel CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.

The collection is a culmination not only of Uziyel’s work experience (prior to launching the brand, she was designer at Sanayi313) but also a very specific education. After studying at the Parsons School of Design in New York and interning at Calvin Klein and Donna Karan, she moved to Italy to study shoes and bags at the Arsutoria School, eventually meeting her mentor Giuseppe Joseph Amolo. He was a grandmaster shoemaker with decades of experience at Salvatore Ferragamo and Prada. “He really understood me,” Uziyel said. “He introduced me to everyone in Florence and Tuscany, and now that’s where I spend most of my time.”

Uziyel works with Turkish artisans to create the handmade details that go into her sandals, which are finished in Italy. CREDIT: Courtesy of Serena Uziyel

Woven sandals from Serena Uziyel’s spring ’20 launch. CREDIT: Courtesy of Serena Uziyel

The debut spring ’20 collection will launch on Net-a-Porter in March, but Uziyel also just opened a shop in her hometown of Istanbul, where customers can have tea, look out onto the Bosphorus and try on a few pairs of shoes.

