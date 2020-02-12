Spot The Dracula Inspiration in Rodarte’s Dreamy, Gothic Collection For Fall 2020

Laura and Kate Mulleavy have often used flowers — real ones, fake ones, beaded, tulle and silk interpretations — to craft their fantastical, storybook-like collections for Rodarte. The fall ’20 runway show, which the California-based sisters held in New York on Tuesday night, was no different — and footwear got an even larger dose of the floral treatment.

A full-on floral look at Rodarte fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Crystal embellished, floral-print satin pumps at Rodarte fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The collection was actually inspired by actress Winona Ryder in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 film “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.” And the predominant color of the collection was certainly red — in digital print florals, red-and-white polka dot netting and mini heart prints. Netted veils and dark gothic lips all helped to convey the netherworld inspiration.

In the end, however, it was the flowers that won out as the most powerful collection theme, from the singular red rose and veil atop Bella Hadid’s head to the sequin floral motifs set on satin pumps.

Sequin floral embellishments on a satin ankle-strap pump to match a beaded dress at Rodarte fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Matching sequin heels and trousers in a dark floral motif at Rodarte fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Many of the shoes were embellished to perfectly match the dresses, skirts or trousers with which they were worn. One standout was a pair of sleek black leather boots embellished with pearls, red beads and crystals, all matching the satin skirt, jacket and gloves that the model wore with the footwear. It was the ultimate vampire-chic look, drops of beaded blood and all.

Beaded leather boots to match a beaded skirt and jacket at Rodarte fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A full beaded look at Rodarte fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Beaded pumps with metallic floral jacquard trousers at Rodarte fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

