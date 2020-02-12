Sign up for our newsletter today!

Spot The Dracula Inspiration in Rodarte’s Dreamy, Gothic Collection For Fall 2020

By Shannon Adducci
Shannon Adducci

Shannon Adducci

More Stories By Shannon

View All
Rodarte-Fall-2020-Bella-Hadid
Rodarte Fall 2020 Collection
Rodarte Fall 2020 Collection
Rodarte Fall 2020 Collection
Rodarte Fall 2020 Collection
View Gallery 84 Images

Laura and Kate Mulleavy have often used flowers — real ones, fake ones, beaded, tulle and silk interpretations — to craft their fantastical, storybook-like collections for Rodarte. The fall ’20 runway show, which the California-based sisters held in New York on Tuesday night, was no different — and footwear got an even larger dose of the floral treatment.

rodarte, fall 2020, nyfw
A full-on floral look at Rodarte fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
rodarte, fall 2020, nyfw, shoes
Crystal embellished, floral-print satin pumps at Rodarte fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The collection was actually inspired by actress Winona Ryder in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 film “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.” And the predominant color of the collection was certainly red — in digital print florals, red-and-white polka dot netting and mini heart prints. Netted veils and dark gothic lips all helped to convey the netherworld inspiration.

In the end, however, it was the flowers that won out as the most powerful collection theme, from the singular red rose and veil atop Bella Hadid’s head to the sequin floral motifs set on satin pumps.

rodarte, fall 2020, nyfw, shoes
Sequin floral embellishments on a satin ankle-strap pump to match a beaded dress at Rodarte fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
rodarte, fall 2020, nyfw
Matching sequin heels and trousers in a dark floral motif at Rodarte fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Many of the shoes were embellished to perfectly match the dresses, skirts or trousers with which they were worn. One standout was a pair of sleek black leather boots embellished with pearls, red beads and crystals, all matching the satin skirt, jacket and gloves that the model wore with the footwear. It was the ultimate vampire-chic look, drops of beaded blood and all.

rodarte, fall 2020, nyfw, shoes
Beaded leather boots to match a beaded skirt and jacket at Rodarte fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
rodarte, fall 2020, nyfw, shoes
A full beaded look at Rodarte fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
rodarte, fall 2020, nyfw
Beaded pumps with metallic floral jacquard trousers at Rodarte fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Debbie Harry Made a Surprise Performance at the Coach Fall 2020 Show

Michael Kors Just Wants You to Be Cozy for Fall 2020

Anna Sui’s Fall 2020 Show Featured This Hot New Heel Trend

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad