Rihanna’s Stylist Named Artistic Director of This Hip French Label

French ready-to-wear label The Kooples has hired Rihanna stylist Tom Van Dorpe to be its new artistic director.

A Belgian native, Van Dorpe began his career as fashion editor of V Magazine in New York, where he has been based for 12 years. He moved on to work as a stylist and creative consultant with brands and individuals such as Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Max Mara and, of course, Rihanna.

It was Van Dorpe who was responsible for styling Rihanna’s Fenty Savage show in 2018, which featured shoes by Midnight 00’s Ada Kokosar. Interestingly, just like Kokosar, Van Dorpe is part of a new breed of artistic directors who have transitioned into design from the realms of editorial and styling.

Even before Van Dorpe’s appointment, however, there was a common link between Rihanna and The Kooples. Both have collaborated with Puma.

According to the brand, Van Dorpe will be responsible for setting a new global creative vision for its women’s, men’s and accessory collections, updating its signature rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic, creating a visual language and strengthening its global positioning.

“We are very happy to welcome Tom. His global vision, his creativity and his sense of sophisticated elegance will be great assets to reinforce the unique image of our brand. His appointment at The Kooples confirms the MF Brands Group’s great ambitions for our maison,” said The Kooples CEO Roman Guinier in a statement.

“I am thrilled to join The Kooples family. I have always considered it on of the most vibrant original contemporary fashion brands. Its distinctive rule breaking DNA is more relevant than ever today and I am looking forward to exploring new expressions of its trademark style and creating the brand icons of tomorrow. Today the new rebellion is breaking free of stereotypes, a modern approach,” added Van Dorpe.

The Kooples was acquired in 2019 by MF Brands.