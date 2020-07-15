Rihanna’s Fenty x Amina Muaddi Drop is Finally Here — Every Style to Buy Now

At long last, Rihanna’s Fenty collaboration with designer Amina Muaddi is here. And the shoes totally live up to their hype.

The highly anticipated partnership, first announced in December when red-hot shoe designer received the 2019 FNAA Designer of the Year Award, makes perfect sense. Muaddi is known for creating sexy and cool footwear that everyone from fashion influencers to big-name celebs clamor to buy in limited-edition drops. And Rihanna has been one of her biggest fans for quite some time, sporting Muaddi’s shoes frequently, even after she debuted her own shoe line for Fenty.

The Caged In lace-up sandal from the new Fenty x Amina Muaddi collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fenty

The capsule, which is the third and last drop in a three-part series that Fenty debuted in June and July, features four distinct styles, all with a new heel shape that’s sure to become as much of a cult favorite as Muaddi’s own signature “martini” heel. The new shoes feature an upside-down stiletto heel that is inspired by steel nails, with two styles done in raw metal versions and the other two in a rubberized coating. The design is intended to reflect the strength of both the collection and its designers; or in Muaddi’s own words: “(It’s) footwear that represents the muse and the brand: strong, refined and feminine.

The first style, which was teased yesterday on Instagram by both Rih and Muaddi is the Caged In, a dramatic lace-up high heel with straps that go on for days. The sandal, which comes in both pink and white, has a rounded toe and a maze of thin leather straps that wrap around the legs.

The Caged In sandal in Candy Pink. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fenty

The next style is the Code Word sandal, a strappy slingback with laces that mix with a PVD band that runs across the front of the foot.

The Code Word sandal in Acid Green. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fenty

The sparkliest of the styles is the Braid Me Up, a suede sandal accented with crystals that, like the Caged In, also dramatically wraps up and around the leg.

The Braid Me Up sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fenty

Muaddi and Rihanna also included an easy-to-wear mule in the collection. The Meshy Mule comes in basic black, white and nude and features an angular, closed square toe and a comfy mesh upper.

The Meshy Mule from Fenty’s new Amina Muaddi shoe capsule. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fenty

All styles will be available to buy today on Fenty’s site. The collection will also launch on Farfetch July 22.

