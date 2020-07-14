How to Buy Rihanna’s Fenty x Amina Muaddi Limited-Edition Shoe Styles

Rihanna’s Fenty line is collaborating with hit shoe designer Amina Muaddi and you could be the first to try out their styles.

The two fashion powerhouses first teased the upcoming drop on Sunday before debuting the first silhouette from their upcoming drop as well as a release date. The Amina Muaddi x Fenty Caged-In sandal in a white nappa iteration is available on July 15 at Fenty.com. The brands have yet to announce a price point or official release time as of Tuesday morning but you can sign up on the brand’s website for updates.

As seen on Rihanna’s personal Instagram, the Fenty account and Muaddi’s page as well, the Caged In sandal wraps up the length of the foot calf with smooth white crisscrossing straps; the flared metallic heel pulls inspiration from Muaddi’s signature designs and is inspired by the “shape and strength of steel nail,” according to Fenty’s post.

On Sunday, the two brands teased the upcoming collection with an image of both lead designers working together for the shoe drop. In the post shared on Muaddi’s page, the fashion mastermind gave a shoutout to Fenty stylist and consultant Jahleel Weaver.

Weaver once served as the ‘fixer’ who introduced Rihanna to Muaddi’s designs in the first place and as such can be credited with planting the seed which grew into this collaboration.

Shortly after she launched her label in 2018, Muaddi received a message from Weaver. According to Muaddi, it went something like this: “Congratulations on a wonderful collection. I just wanted to let you know that I bought a few pairs for Rih from Net-a-Porter and Browns.”

“He didn’t ask me for shoes; he just literally communicated that he had bought them for her, that was amazing,” Muaddi told FN last year.

Since then, the singer has been spotted frequently in Muaddi designs, matching various silhouettes with everything from her street style looks to her Savage x Fenty lingerie designs.

Rihanna in Amina Muaddi big-toe sandals for a night out in Barbados on April 27, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Then in December 2019, when Muaddi won the Footwear News Achievement Award for Designer of the Year, she revealed that Rihanna had actually hired her to work on the footwear for her Fenty fashion line. On the Fenty website, they now highlight the designer and explain the following: “Muaddi brings her design prowess, through a journey of mutual admiration and trust, to be able to capture the Fenty spirit. In her own words, Muaddi worked closely with the team to create ‘footwear that represents the muse and the brand: strong, refined and feminine.'”

While the Amina Muaddi x Fenty sandal may not be available just yet, read on to shop a few of our favorite designs from Muaddi to get ready for the big drop.

Click through the gallery to find Rihanna, Kendall Jenner & more stars wearing Amina Muaddi designs.

