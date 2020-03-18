Kerby Jean-Raymond Will Convert His Office Into a Coronavirus Medical Supply Site — And Donate $50K to Small Businesses

Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond is an emerging-designer-turned-fashion-superstar who has used his voice to prop up other minorities, female designers and young talent. Today, he is using that influence to aid in the coronavirus fight.

The Pyer Moss designer and 2019 FNAA Person of the Year just announced via his Instagram page that he will be converting his New York office into a donation center for N95 masks, gloves and other medical supplies needed for healthcare workers as the number of COVID-19 cases rises in New York.

Kerby Jean-Raymond accepts the FN Achievement Award for Person of the Year at the 33rd annual FNAAs in New York, Dec. 3. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Footwear News/S

“In the last few days, I’ve been getting an influx of messages from medical professionals on the front lines, who have been treating this pandemic about their shortage of basic supplies,” Jean-Raymond wrote in a post. “Many of them, including my sister, have not had enough N95 masks and some are without gloves. My sister was exposed to COVID-19 and her elder patients’ safety have been compromised due to some professionals having to wear makeshift masks.”

In the next slide of his post, Jean-Raymond said that he will be converting the Pyer Moss office into a donation center, using sanitization and social distancing practices to receive and re-distribute masks, gloves and other medical supplies. He provided the following address with the instructions to mail new and unopened N95 masks and gloves to:

Your Friends in New York

242 West 27th Street, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10001

He also announced that he would be setting aside $5,000 for Pyer Moss to purchase these supplies. “Imperfect solutions. But we have to start somewhere,” Jean-Raymond wrote in the caption of his post.

In a separate post that came minutes after the first announcement, the designer said he would also be setting aside $50,000 for minority and women-owned businesses. “If you cannot make payroll or cannot cover pressing costs to keep your business afloat, please reach out,” he wrote. “Let us know what you do and how we can help.” He provided the contact email wanttohelp@yourfriendsin.nyc.

Jean-Raymond was the 2018 winner of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award, taking home a prize of $400,000 in funding for his Pyer Moss label. The brand also has an ongoing collaboration with Reebok, where Jean-Raymond is artistic director of the athletic company’s Reebok Studies division.