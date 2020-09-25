Here’s What’s Happening at Paris Fashion Week: Chanel, Dior, Gabriela Hearst and More

Paris Fashion Week begins Sept. 28 and runs until Oct. 6 — and just like New York, London and Milan runways will be predominantly digital affairs.

There will still be some physical shows, though, albeit with much smaller audience capacity than usual as pandemic numbers rise again across Europe.

Maria Grazia Chirui will present her Dior collection on Sept. 29, when it will also be live streamed on TikTok. As will Louis Vuitton which will show on Oct. 6. The LVMH-owned houses join brands such as fellow stable mate Celine, plus Alice + Olivia and, most recently, Etro in harnessing the medium.

Celine spring ’21 CREDIT: Celine

Chanel will also stage a physical show on Oct. 6 which will be the house’s last outing in its accustomed Grand Palais venue. From next season, it will decamp to a smaller custom-built venue near the Trocadero as artistic director Virginie Viard favors a return to smaller more intimate outings.

Other brands showing live include Kenzo, Chloe, Koché, Isabel Marant and Balmain.

Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing was an early adopter of TikTok. He live streamed an archival collection on the platform during Paris Couture Week in July, on a barge on the River Seine.

Uruguay based designer Gabriela Hearst, who usually shows at New York Fashion Week, is switching fashion capitals for spring and will make her Paris Fashion Week debut live on Oct. 4.

The Balmain couture show took place on a barge on Paris’ River Seine. CREDIT: Balmain

Thus far, PFW’s most creative live venue will be cult French label Coperni. Creative directors Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer will present their collection Sept. 29 on the roof of the 690 foot high Tour Montparnasse, which is the tallest building in Paris.

As for the shoe presentations, these will be largely digital-only affairs. Christian Louboutin will present both women’s and men’s together on Oct. 2. Titled ‘Loubi World’, the digital invitation promised “Paris at your fingertips” and enjoined guests to “get your smartphones ready.”

Roger Vivier’s Gherardo Felloni will show Oct. 1 in the form of an interactive movie. The invitation, in ‘Vivier pink’, is modeled on a series of old fashioned movie house ticket stubs. Roger Vivier’s physical presentations are always thoroughly immersive, experiential affairs so the virtual version is sure to have a great plot as well.