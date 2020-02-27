Off-White’s Paris Runway Included The Newest Air Jordan Collab and Dresses Spliced in Half

Gigi Hadid left a lasting impression as she closed Virgil Abloh’s Off-White show wearing an over-blown, knife pleated puff of a white ball gown. It wasn’t your regular ball gown, mind you. This was a strictly hybrid affair that saw said dress spliced asymmetric style with a hooded hiking jacket in the same hazmat-suit blue we just saw at Rick Owens earlier today. The look bookended the show nicely as sister Bella opened the runway in a similarly hybrid black variant. Both turned out to be collaborations with high-end outdoor clothing label Arc’teryx.

The collection was aptly titled “Slightly Off.”

Bella Hadid walked in the Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But the Arc’teryx wasn’t the only collaboration on the runway. Abloh also debuted the next installment of the Nike Air Jordan collab he debuted in January for men’s. The Off-White x Air Jordan 4 worn by several of the cast comes in a “Sail” colorway and features both brands’ signature hang tags; the iteration blends together nubuck uppers with transparent rubber caging and Off-White’s Helvetica font across the laces and midsole.

An Off-White look with the new Nike Air Jordan collaboration sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Off-White x Air Jordan 4 on the brand’s fall ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Apropos those voluminous dresses though, the last minute venue change Virgil Abloh announced in an Instagram post yesterday captioned “had to switch venues cause a bunch of dresses couldn’t fit thru the doorway of the first venue” suddenly made sense.

Abloh doesn’t usually do things in half measures but hybridization proved the name of the game tonight in Paris. Another “demi” couture dress came teamed with camouflage-printed combat pants and there was also a great coat in violet, horizontally split with tailored top half and quilted bottom, while a chic little cocktail number in the same shade was styled with kick flare pants in tangerine orange.

A hybrid look at the Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Likewise the show space in the city’s AccorHotels Arena featured cars which had literally been sawn in half.

Splicing garments is not a new concept: Sacai’s Chitose Abe, due to present her collection on Monday, has been creating hybridized clothing since she launched her label some 20 years ago but Abloh’s new take is an interesting twist. Don’t forget the mix-master is a part-time DJ.

The idea had its genesis in the fall ’20 menswear collection he presented in January where he sent out mismatched shoes, pairing regular black lace-ups with white kicks.

Could this new hybrid focus mean the end of streetwear as we know it? Or the beginning of streetwear 2.0. Only time will tell.

With contributions by Claudia Miller.