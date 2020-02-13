Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Top 10 Shoes of NYFW Fall 2020

By Shannon Adducci
Rodarte's beaded satin boots, matching its embellished gowns and skirts for fall '20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

New York Fashion Week fall ’20 is officially wrapped, and though there wasn’t a particularly strong showing of footwear brands, there were still plenty of beautiful shoes. Herewith, the top 10 of the week:

1. Rodarte

Inspired by Winona Ryder in the 1992 “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy gave a gothic twist to their usual floral wonderland. Footwear was matched to the embellished garments; this beaded boot-and-skirt combo was chillingly beautiful.

rodarte, fall 2020, nyfw, top 10 shoes
Rodarte’s satin boots, embellished with red beads and pearls to match a satin skirt and jacket.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

2. Oscar de la Renta

Amid an array of evening wear that included puffy taffeta ballgowns, Bella Hadid in a fuchsia feather cape and another version of Scarlett Johansson’s Oscars dress, co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia showed a crystal-studded sandal with serpentine cutouts.

top 10 shoes, nyfw, fall 2020, oscar de la renta
Crystal embellished serpentine sandals from Oscar de la Renta fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

3. Alejandra Alonso Rojas x Chloe Gosselin

At the Spanish designer’s first runway show, Gosselin’s knee boots with signature ruching and a stacked heel were completely in sync with a cinched red dress done in the same rich leather and finished with a sculpted belt and single earring by jewelry designer Monica Sordo. The trifecta of female designers was a highlight of the week.

top 10 shoes, nyfw, fall 2020, alejandra alonso rojas, chloe gosselin
Chloe Gosselin’s leather boots, a collaboration with Alejandra Alonso Rojas for fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

4. Tory Burch

Using inspiration — and actual patterns — from artist Francesca DiMattio, Burch showed a collection full of porcelain-chinoiserie motifs. These olive green leather over-the-knee boots added texture with needlepoint embroidered florals.

top 10 shoes, nyfw, fall 2020, tory burch
Tory Burch’s needlepoint embroidered boots for fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

5. Jonathan Cohen x Dr. Martens

There weren’t a whole lot of collaborations this season, but Cohen’s sparkly-grunge take on the English boot staple went a long way. The designer decked out a pair in crystals and beads sourced from Swarovski’s upcyling program.

top 10 shoes, nyfw, jonathan cohen, dr. martens
Dr. Martens boots that Jonathan Cohen embellished with upcycled Swarovski beads for his fall ’20 show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

6. Area

Their swingy, sparkly fringe is often imitated, but designers Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg proved yet again that no one can top their crystal-studded world. The duo updated footwear by adding a few new silhouettes and placing fringes on different parts of the shoes.

top 10 shoes, nyfw, fall 2020, area
A full crystal look complete with crystal-fringe heels from Area fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

7. Christopher John Rogers

The 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner only borrowed footwear from Christian Louboutin’s spring and core collections, but the iconic red soles were the perfect punctuation for Rogers’s wildly colorful gowns and garments. A future collaboration is at the top of our wish list.

top 10 shoes, nyfw, fall 2020, christopher john rogers, christian louboutin
Louboutin heels at Christopher John Rogers fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

8. Monse

One of the strongest ready-to-wear collec- tions of the season, the brand’s signature mashup of plaid, khaki trench and suiting also included their version of a sturdy lace- up work-style boot, with a heavy rubber sole. Paired with oversized red fishnets, the boots were practical and provocative.

top 10 shoes, nyfw, fall 2020, monse
Monse’s sturdy rubber-soled boots for fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

9. Proenza Schouler

Showing a slightly stripped-down collection that focused on cocoon-like outerwear in neutral colors (including swipes of their signature silver metallic), Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez debuted over-the-knee, square-toed boots in a stretch leather that scrunched over the legs.

top 10 shoes, nyfw, fall 2020, proenza schouler
Proenza Schouler’s scrunched leather boots with a square toe for fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

10. Dion Lee

The Australian designer’s ready-to-wear may have focused on the fusion of jewelry and gar- ments, using integrated chain suspension that even linked a skirt to a model’s navel ring. But his best details had more coverage, like this pair of square-toed knee boots with an exaggerated shaft that folded over itself.

top 10 shoes, nyfw, fall 2020, dion lee, boots
Dion Lee’s boots with a foldover for fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

