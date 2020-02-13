The Top 10 Shoes of NYFW Fall 2020

New York Fashion Week fall ’20 is officially wrapped, and though there wasn’t a particularly strong showing of footwear brands, there were still plenty of beautiful shoes. Herewith, the top 10 of the week:

1. Rodarte

Inspired by Winona Ryder in the 1992 “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy gave a gothic twist to their usual floral wonderland. Footwear was matched to the embellished garments; this beaded boot-and-skirt combo was chillingly beautiful.

Rodarte’s satin boots, embellished with red beads and pearls to match a satin skirt and jacket. CREDIT: Shutterstock

2. Oscar de la Renta

Amid an array of evening wear that included puffy taffeta ballgowns, Bella Hadid in a fuchsia feather cape and another version of Scarlett Johansson’s Oscars dress, co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia showed a crystal-studded sandal with serpentine cutouts.

Crystal embellished serpentine sandals from Oscar de la Renta fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

3. Alejandra Alonso Rojas x Chloe Gosselin

At the Spanish designer’s first runway show, Gosselin’s knee boots with signature ruching and a stacked heel were completely in sync with a cinched red dress done in the same rich leather and finished with a sculpted belt and single earring by jewelry designer Monica Sordo. The trifecta of female designers was a highlight of the week.

Chloe Gosselin’s leather boots, a collaboration with Alejandra Alonso Rojas for fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

4. Tory Burch

Using inspiration — and actual patterns — from artist Francesca DiMattio, Burch showed a collection full of porcelain-chinoiserie motifs. These olive green leather over-the-knee boots added texture with needlepoint embroidered florals.

Tory Burch ’s needlepoint embroidered boots for fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

5. Jonathan Cohen x Dr. Martens

There weren’t a whole lot of collaborations this season, but Cohen’s sparkly-grunge take on the English boot staple went a long way. The designer decked out a pair in crystals and beads sourced from Swarovski’s upcyling program.

Dr. Martens boots that Jonathan Cohen embellished with upcycled Swarovski beads for his fall ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

6. Area

Their swingy, sparkly fringe is often imitated, but designers Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg proved yet again that no one can top their crystal-studded world. The duo updated footwear by adding a few new silhouettes and placing fringes on different parts of the shoes.

A full crystal look complete with crystal-fringe heels from Area fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

7. Christopher John Rogers

The 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner only borrowed footwear from Christian Louboutin’s spring and core collections, but the iconic red soles were the perfect punctuation for Rogers’s wildly colorful gowns and garments. A future collaboration is at the top of our wish list.

Louboutin heels at Christopher John Rogers fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

8. Monse

One of the strongest ready-to-wear collec- tions of the season, the brand’s signature mashup of plaid, khaki trench and suiting also included their version of a sturdy lace- up work-style boot, with a heavy rubber sole. Paired with oversized red fishnets, the boots were practical and provocative.

Monse’s sturdy rubber-soled boots for fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

9. Proenza Schouler

Showing a slightly stripped-down collection that focused on cocoon-like outerwear in neutral colors (including swipes of their signature silver metallic), Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez debuted over-the-knee, square-toed boots in a stretch leather that scrunched over the legs.

Proenza Schouler’s scrunched leather boots with a square toe for fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

10. Dion Lee

The Australian designer’s ready-to-wear may have focused on the fusion of jewelry and gar- ments, using integrated chain suspension that even linked a skirt to a model’s navel ring. But his best details had more coverage, like this pair of square-toed knee boots with an exaggerated shaft that folded over itself.

Dion Lee’s boots with a foldover for fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

