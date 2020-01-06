Moschino Celebrates Chinese New Year With Mickey Rat Sneakers + Clothes

To celebrate Chinese New Year and the Year of the Rat, Moschino turned to a cult-favorite cartoon: Mickey Rat.

A Moschino capsule collection, available in stores and online beginning today, features men’s and women’s clothing, footwear and accessories with Mickey Rat designs.

In terms of footwear specifically, Moschino has unveiled high-top sneakers with a faux leather upper, rubber cap-toe and sole and Mickey Rat logo. The kicks can be purchased now on Ssense.com for $445.

Moschino Mickey Rat high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Moschino

Mickey Rat calf-high socks are also included in the collection. They are available on Ssense.com for $90.

Moschino’s Mickey Rat socks. CREDIT: Moschino

Other items in the range include a hoodie, an iPhone case and a cotton T-shirt, all printed with Mickey Rat’s likeness.

To accompany the capsule, Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott partnered with stylist and model Mia Kong to develop a digital lookbook, shot by photographer and director Shxpir Huang. The images, which feature Kong alongside model Jun Kai Qi, nod to Chinese New Year through thematic updates such as lion dancing, mahjong and red envelopes.

A shot from Moschino’s Chinese New Year lookbook. CREDIT: Moschino

A shot from Moschino’s Chinese New Year lookbook. CREDIT: Moschino

If the name and appearance of the cartoon rat calls to mind Mickey Mouse, it’s not unintentional: Mickey Rat creator Armstrong developed the rodent as a parody of the Disney icon. Mickey Rat made its debut in 1971 on a T-shirt and went on to appear in a titular comic book series.

The original Mickey might not exactly be a rat, but he hasn’t been forgotten about this Chinese New Year. The famous mouse appears on items in Gucci’s Year of the Rat collection, including apparel, shoes and accessories.

Want more?

Nike Unveils a ‘Year of the Rat’ Chinese New Year Collection

Adidas Celebrates Chinese New Year With Tiger + Floral Embroidery