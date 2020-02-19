Moncler’s Genius Fall 2020 Event Was Like a Fashion Theme Park

Since launching in 2018, Moncler’s Genius collaboration project has become a juggernaut for the Italian outerwear company — and its 2020 presentation once again proved it. Inside a gigantic park-like space, the brand showed its 2020 collection Wednesday night, kicking off Milan Fashion Week. Working with established partners including JW Anderson, Richard Quinn, Craig Green and Simone Rocha, as well as new ones like Rimowa, the cumulative experience felt like one big Moncler theme park.
Housed in a Milan warehouse, the presentation was divided into different enclosed spaces that allowed attendees to experience each brand collaboration separately. Inside the red velvet curtains of Simone Rocha, a film played to movie theater seating while mannequins wearing Rocha’s designs for Moncler were displayed to the side.
Meanwhile, Richard Quinn’s runway show looked like it was housed in an all-white spaceship. One part had Moncler spacemen walking in a zero gravity room that was bathed in white. Every once in a while it went to black light. Another room had models giving dogs haircuts.
During a season where many designers, from New York to Milan, are opting out of the traditional runway show (earlier today, Gucci toyed with the idea of rituals), the mega experience provided further proof that there is perhaps life far beyond the catwalk.
