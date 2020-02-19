Moncler’s Genius Fall 2020 Event Was Like a Fashion Theme Park

A model at one of Moncler's multiple Genius 2020 experiences, which were held Wednesday night at Milan Fashion Week.

Since launching in 2018, Moncler’s Genius collaboration project has become a juggernaut for the Italian outerwear company — and its 2020 presentation once again proved it. Inside a gigantic park-like space, the brand showed its 2020 collection Wednesday night, kicking off Milan Fashion Week. Working with established partners including JW Anderson, Richard Quinn, Craig Green and Simone Rocha, as well as new ones like Rimowa, the cumulative experience felt like one big Moncler theme park.

Richard Quinn for Moncler Genius 2020, one of several installations shown at the brand’s experiential event on Wednesday at Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Housed in a Milan warehouse, the presentation was divided into different enclosed spaces that allowed attendees to experience each brand collaboration separately. Inside the red velvet curtains of Simone Rocha, a film played to movie theater seating while mannequins wearing Rocha’s designs for Moncler were displayed to the side.

Moncler Genius 2020 at Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Richard Quinn’s runway show looked like it was housed in an all-white spaceship. One part had Moncler spacemen walking in a zero gravity room that was bathed in white. Every once in a while it went to black light. Another room had models giving dogs haircuts.

Moncler spacemen in a zero gravity room at the Genius 2020 event at Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

During a season where many designers, from New York to Milan, are opting out of the traditional runway show (earlier today, Gucci toyed with the idea of rituals), the mega experience provided further proof that there is perhaps life far beyond the catwalk.

Moncler Genius 2020. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Moncler Genius 2020 at Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

The Top 10 Shoes of LFW Fall 2020