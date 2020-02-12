Michael Kors Just Wants You to Be Cozy for Fall 2020

Perhaps it’s current world affairs, or maybe it’s merely the more practical idea of dressing appropriately for the weather and occasion. Regardless, Michael Kors’s fall ‘20 collection, which the mega designer showed Wednesday morning at New York Fashion Week, swapped any oversize notions of glamour for something more comforting — but still chic.

Model Adut Akech in a knit sweater, skirt and matching gloves with a cozy shearling vest and caramel-colored leather knee boots at Michael Kors fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cozy knitwear has long been part of Kors’ design DNA, but it was exaggerated for fall ‘20 with chunky sweaters and dresses wrapped over one another. Many were layered under coats that looked like soft, snug cocoons, composed of a variety of materials. There was a color-blocked wool cape worn by Kaia Gerber with an orange turtleneck dress, as well as a variety of plaids, layered over and under the chunky knits.

Kaia Gerber in a wool cape coat and turtleneck with brown suede knee boots at Michael Kors fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In winter, it’s the boots and coats that matter, and Kors seemed to get that. The outerwear and knits were paired with sumptuous knee-length riding boots, most with a nearly flat sole. The practical flat knee or riding boot is a sure trend for the season and Kors, in addition to other designers, even paired them with evening dresses. Bella Hadid walked the runway in a sequined black halter dress that was accessorized with an equestrianlike leather belt and black riding boots, which might actually be a real-life practical look for Hadid, a known horse lover.

Bella Hadid in a sequined dress and riding boots at Michael Kors fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

