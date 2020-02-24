Every New Shoe Collection, Launch and Trend to Know From Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020

Fresh off of Milan Fashion Week fall ’20, these are the exciting shoe collections, launches and trends to look forward to in the months ahead.

Jimmy Choo

The British label takes an artful approach to fall, upping the glamour and emphasizing art and culture influences. The hero cutout bejeweled boot features a new house pattern that took cues from the stories of Japanese Emakimono scrolls and the French Toile de Jouy print. “Fashion is so fast, so much that you don’t pay attention. I wanted to draw attention to it,” said creative director Sandra Choi, who was inspired by muses Talitha Getty and Tina Chow. “Treasure it because someone actually made an effort and put a skill in the beauty of it…It is all about the different art and craft and detail.” Patchwork was also key, with contrasting materials like embossed snakeskin and calfskin leather used on pumps, boots and mules.

A contrasting embossed snake and calf leather reflecting Choi’s mission to fuse ideas. CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

Giuseppe Zanotti

The veteran designer is telling three distinct stories for fall. “The first is my past — the couture, silk, the stilettos, the femininity, the glamour,” he said. The second part? A more contemporary take, with biker boots and daytime stilettos. The on-trend square toe was prominent on a new geometric fall sandal in a variety of heel heights. Finally, the third section focused on high-heeled sneakers, Zanotti’s new take on the athleisure trend. “It’s nice because the heel is part of my DNA,” the designer said.

A geometric fall sandal from the Giuseppe Zanotti fall ’20 range. CREDIT: Giuseppe Zanotti

Aquazzura

Designer Edgardo Osorio understands it’s all about the right mix. For fall ’20, he offers up the statement styles he’s become known for — like glittering platform sandals inspired by Bond Girls and delectable feather boots. But he also explores versatility with shearling ankle boots and black lace-up, knee-high combat boots.

Delectable feather boots from Aquazzura fall ’20. CREDIT: Aquazzura

Gianvito Rossi

The designer’s cinematic presentation put the spotlight on an eclectic collection, including show-stopping thigh-high stretch boots and intricate feather sandals as well as more comfortable hiker styles and some sturdy new heel treatments. The designer also unveiled an elevated take on a ballet flat — a classic style that gets the special Rossi touch.

Sergio Rossi

The label was one of the first brands to reignite the square-toe trend and now it welcomes another fresh take for fall ’20. It takes cues from the brand’s archival styles in the 2000s. Pumps, mules, sandals, slouchy boots and booties feature graphic lines, squared toes and an hourglass heel. “It’s once again a tribute to our heritage, exploring the polished appeal of the 2000s in our archive, but always looking forward,” said CEO Riccardo Sciutto.

A lime green square toe pump with a crystal buckle detail from Sergio Rossi’s fall ’20 collection. CREDIT: Sergio Rossi

Casadei

Chain embellishments are everywhere this season and Casadei took the trend a step further with the introduction of its new C-chain graphic logo, used on the heels of new styles. “The chain has always been a graphic element which I included in my sketches, but it’s also a symbol of what links us to our customers. It’s the chain of our DNA, it’s the lucky chain of events, stories and emotions which brought us here,” said Cesare Casadei.

A boot with jeweled chain CC accent from Casadei fall ’20. CREDIT: Casadei

Geox

The label, which has been at the forefront of sustainability, touted new versions of its Nebula sneaker. This season, the upper came in silver or bordeaux tones — combining a jacquard material made from recycled plastic with small suede leather details. Each pair is made from two and a half recycled plastic bottles. Suede ankle boots with python print and biker styles with shiny toe tips were also featured, and metallic hi-tops and animal-print sneakers had chunky white soles.

Furla

The label brought out some serious star power — Furla ambassador and model Irina Shayk — to debut The Furla 1927, a see-now, buy-now top-handle bag. The look features the brand’s signature arch logo on the closure. The style comes in mini, small and regular versions with materials from leather to satin to velvet.

Irina Shayk at the Furla presentation with a handbag from the label. CREDIT: Mimmo Carriero/Shutterstock

Hogan

Sneakers were the star of the Hogan presentation, with architectural city boots and loafers also in focus. The Hyperactive trainer is the major women’s launch of the season. The color palette include black slate, dark indigo and green hues.

Chunky Hogan sneakers seen at MFW CREDIT: Courtesy of Hogan

René Caovilla

The brand’s signature Cleo sandal gets a winter update with square toes and geometric heels. A new white leather sneaker is adorned with crystals, while a snake braid with rhinestones decorates boots.

Santoni

The women’s collection takes cues from the brand’s well-crafted men’s silhouettes. Vibrant hues dress up loafers, lace-ups, hand-polished calfskin boots and even mountain boots. The double buckle — a Santoni signature — is used throughout.

The double buckle style in petrol blue from Santoni fall ’20 collection presented at Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Courtesy of Santoni

Giannico

Nicoló Beretta was inspired by Italian heiress Luisa Casati, the fashion icon who lived at the turn of the 20th century and was considered to be the original female dandy. His decadent mules and glittering pumps balance sophistication with his modern approach.

Fratelli Rossetti

Genderless fashion is redefining the market and Frattelli Rossetti played up both its masculine and feminine sides with crossover styles in new colors and materials.

Coliac

Let’s hear it for the pearl. The label, which launched with shoes, has expanded into ready-to-wear, but the unique jewelry footwear still takes center stage. Pearl accents dress up derbys and other alluring new flats.

AGL

The three Giusti took a trip through the fashion capitals and experimented with shape and volume for fall. Moccasins are decorated with mini piercings, boots have colorful kitten heels and loafers feature maxi accessories. There is also a new elliptical heel.

Boots from AGL’s fall ’20 collection presented at Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: AGL

Bally

As chains dominate this season, the brand uses its B-chain hardware on block-heeled styles. Metal accents decorate flats, while winter boots feature Vibram soles and shearling uppers..

Pollini

Pollini presented its second archive collection, inspired by the brand’s DNA. Geometric and patchwork details celebrate 1970s Italian design and define classic boot, loafer and pump styles.

Boots from the Pollini fall ’20 collection presented at Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Pollini

Church’s

Church’s goes contemporary and reinterprets its classic styles in black and red patent leather. The new styles feature subtle design nods to the 1970s, including cropped ankle boots, fringe detailing and tapered lace-ups.

Rodo

The Sixty-Six bag takes cues from an archival style, and the locks recall the metallic detail of the square-pointed profiled ankle boot. Wicker is once again prominent in the heels and tassels of the shoes, emphasizing the brand’s artisanal approach.

Paciotti

Archival high-cut pumps with crystal straps and soft boots with pleats showed alongside new sculptural heels and pumps with laser-cut contours.

NeroGiardini

As the brand targets the U.S. market, it’s making a bigger play for sneakers. Fall ’20 featured lightweight sneakers with multi-material uppers. Boots are built on strong rubber bottoms for versatility and comfort.

Want more?

Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Street Style Was All About the Sandal

The 7 Trends Already Dominating Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020

Coronavirus Hits Milan as Fashion Week Enters Final Stretch