Men’s Heels Are Taking Over Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks for Fall 2020

Has the time arrived for men’s heels to actually become a thing? The fashion world seems to think so.

Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin are among some of the designers tapping into the trend for the fall ’20 men’s season, which is still showing now at Paris Fashion Week through January 19. Crafted in the form of a heeled boot, the styles, which range from subtle to startling, are making the case for an everyday wearability.

There’s a long history of men wearing heels, from Ancient Egypt to 15th century Persian soldiers, to King Louis XIV’s infamous footwear. But modern times have mostly ridiculed the style. For fall/winter ’20, designers are reclaiming the silhouette. It’s a trend that’s reflective of the broader shift in gender-fluid fashion, which has come to the surface in pop culture and, specifically, on red carpets, with celebs like Billy Porter and Timothee Chalamet taking more fashion risks.

Below, a look at the designers doing heels for men for fall ’20.

Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin’s heeled loafer for men for fall ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Although sneakers are still a benchmark for the brand, Christian Louboutin welcomed some of the highest heels for men this season at its Paris Fashion Week presentation. The collection showcased a series of heeled boots and loafers that towered up to 60 mm. Colorways included classic black, daring leopard print and studs. Historically, heeled shoes with red soles were marked as a symbol of royalty thanks to King Louis XIV of France. Though Louboutin’s trademark is the iconic red sole, the designer’s use of a heel on a men’s shoe continues the tradition channeling power and luxury through footwear.

Giuseppe Zanotti

Giuseppe Zanotti Plexi heeled boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Inspired by the late David Bowie, Giuseppe Zanotti whipped up Chelsea boots with funky Plexi heels for his fall/winter ’20 collection in Milan. “He has been my idol for a long, long time, and I love a wedge heel, so I put a wedge inside so everyone can touch Mars,” Zanotti told FN. The designer also added that he’s embracing the genderless movement that’s starting to surface in the fashion world. “Splitting men’s and women’s doesn’t make sense anymore,” he said. He also told FN that he saw the sneaker as a transitional shoe to more gender-neutral footwear. “Sneakers helped us to discover a new planet,” he said. “Now we can do formal in a new way too.”

Jimmy Choo

A Western style with a wood heel from Jimmy Choo’s fall ’20 men’s collection CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo has been at the forefront of the men’s heel movement thanks to Billy Porter wearing the brand’s heeled shoes at various red carpet events (including at last month’s Footwear Achievement Awards). This season, Jimmy Choo was inspired by the cultural exchange of the East and West, drawing inspiration from martial arts star Bruce Lee, Chinese art, French fabrics and Western flare.

