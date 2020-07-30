Marni Issues Apology Following Accusations of Racism in New Flip-Flop Campaign

Marni has issued an apology following backlash over its newly released flip-flop campaign.

The Italian luxury brand came under fire early this week after Diet Prada called out its spring/summer ’20 campaign imagery, which it deemed “problematic” and alluded to “racist, colonial stereotypes.” Social media users also took aim at the fashion house in comments and other posts.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Marni wrote, “What was intended to be a campaign that celebrated the beauty of the Afro-Brazilian culture through the perspective of Brazilian photographer Edgard Azevedo came to fruition having had the opposite impact. Our oversights across the review process are unacceptable — and for that, we are incredibly sorry.”

The company has since taken down images of the campaign, which featured Black models wearing ethnic accessories like wooden necklaces and woven grass hates. One image depicted a Black model with chains near the feet, while another showed a Black model painted in clay.

“Our entire staff is committed to using this moment as an opportunity to leverage our platform to support and empower more voices and creators of color whose talent and insights are instrumental in creating a more inclusive and diverse fashion industry,” Marni added.

Two days ago, Diet Prada shared images of the campaign and recalled the missteps made by brands like H&M, which sold on its site a hoodie with the words “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” worn by a Black boy; Prada, whose “Otto” monkey trinkets were recalled; and Gucci, for a balaclava that was said to have evoked blackface.

“These stereotypes are just some of the ways the institution of white supremacy has oppressed, dehumanized and deprived Black people of their human rights,” the industry watchdog captioned its post. “For yet another fashion brand to reflect these tropes further proves the work that needs to be done to dismantle the pervasive racism throughout the world.”