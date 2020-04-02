This Designer Just Gifted Brides Impacted by the Coronavirus With Free Wedding Shoes

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., every industry has been hit hard, including the bridal business. Many brides-to-be have had to cancel showers, bachelorette parties, dress fittings and actual wedding dates because of the dangers and closures due to COVID-19.

Luxury designer Marion Parke, who is celebrating her own 10-year wedding anniversary, decided to do her small part to lift spirits during this time by gifting free wedding shoes to those who shared their personal stories about how they’ve been impacted by the coronavirus.

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Marion Parke Pump With Swarovski Crystal, $477 (was $795).

“While shoes are certainly not everyone’s top priority at the moment, we know that they are an investment and to a bride, they are especially meaningful,” Parke wrote in a post. And after receiving many entries, she gifted four winners shoes, which included three frontline healthcare workers.

Related Costco Updates Membership Policy to Limit Number of In-Store Shoppers During Coronavirus Crisis Why E-Commerce Won't Be Retailers' Saving Grace As the Coronavirus Crisis Decimates Physical Stores PVH CEO Manny Chirico, Chris Cuomo, Tom Hanks + More Celebs With the Coronavirus, Live Updates

Sabina C. is volunteering her time at the Lake County Illinois Health Department during this pandemic, for instance. While Annie S. (a cardiac nurse who was reassigned to join the frontline efforts against COVID-19) was nominated by her fiancé, who wrote in his entry: “Annie is the sort of person that makes you want to be a better version of yourself just by being around around her.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Marion Parke Marjorie Slingback, $357.

Then there’s Danielle P., who had to make changes to her June wedding. (Both she and her fiancé are physicians fighting the coronavirus at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center.)



As for Allison W., she has had to move her wedding date twice. The first time was due to a family medical issue in November 2019, and now they have to postpone their May date due to the coronavirus.

All will receive complimentary shoes to wear on their special day, according to Parke, who celebrated the winners on Instagram.

She said, “Every bride’s story in unique, touching and deserving of some optimism, especially during this time.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Marion Parke Larkspur Sandal, $625.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Best Foldable Wedding Flats That Are Chic & Great for Traveling

These Wedding Shoe Trends Will Be Everywhere in 2020, According to a Bridal Expert

Top Wedge Wedding Shoes for Any Outdoor Ceremony