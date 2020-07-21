Manolo Blahnik is an Instagram Addict With His Own Secret Account

Unable to host their regular press day, the Manolo Blahnik team are presenting the fall ’20 collection to media via a private Instagram account.

The lucky few granted access can enjoy an exclusive showing of key styles from fall ’20 alongside shots from Blahnik’s own mood board.

It’s a little known fact that Manolo Blahnik is an Instagram addict himself and has his own secret Instagram account. He will will even use it to interact with the company Instagram — only occasionally though so nobody guesses it’s actually him making comments.

Manolo Blahnik Sambona boot, fall ’20. CREDIT: Manolo Blahnik

Inspiration shots on the media account feature deco pieces by Irish architect and furniture designer Eileen Gray and archival photographs from the atelier of fashion and interiors designer Paul Poiret.

Pavé embellishments on his Salisco mules are drawn from the serpentine ironwork gate at the entrance to Poiret’s storied atelier.

Team Blahnik has already been hosting buyer appointments online. They created a film linked to the Jour online showroom. Shot in the imposing London townhouse where the brand has its headquarters, it was designed to feel like a personal appointment — albeit a virtual one.

Manolo Blahnik Balisa boot, fall ’20. CREDIT: Manolo Blahnik

The video features Mr. Blahnik’s niece, company CEO Kristina Blahnik opening the door of the townhouse. The camera then follows her up the stairway that is flanked by her uncle’s sketches before she undertakes a virtual tour of the collection.

Manolo Blahnik joins public relations agencies including KCD, Karla Otto, PR Consulting and Purple who also hosted virtual press days during lockdown. They all presented their clients’ fall ’20 portfolios via Instagram.

Brands such as Pierre Hardy have gone a step further still. They are currently using the platform to showcase their spring ’21 collections to media and buyers.