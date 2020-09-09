Dior’s Kim Jones Has a New Job

Kim jones has been announced as the new artistic director of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women at Fendi.

Hi will continue in his current role as artistic director of Dior Men.

He will certainly be busy.

In a statement released to FN, LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault said: “Kim Jones is a great talent and since joining, he has continuously prove his ability to adapt to the codes and heritage of the LVMH houses while revisiting them with great modernity and audacity. At Fendi I am convinced that his vision and passion will highly contribute to the success of the women’s collections.”

Kim Jones added that he “would like to profoundly thank Monsieur Arnault, Pietro Beccari, Serge Brunschwig and Silvia Venturini Fendi for this incredible opportunity.”

He continued: “Working across two such prestigious houses ins a true honor as a designer and to be able to join the house of Fendi as well as continuing my work at Dior Men’s is a huge privilege.”

Watch on FN

According to Serge Brunschwig, Fendi chairman and CEO, “Kim is one of the most talented and relevant designers of today. With Silvia Venturini Fendi, who has virtuously carried on Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld legacy, Kim will bring his contemporary one of a kind point of view into the world of Fendi.”

Last words to Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of Fendi accessories and menswear: “My warmest welcome to Kim, to whom I am bound by deep respect and friendship. I am looking forward to take the Fendi universe to the next level with him.”

Kim Jones will present his first ready-to-wear collection for the house for fall ’22 during Milan Fashion Week in Febreary.