Khloé Kardashian’s Good American brand has a new shoe line coming this week.

In true Kardashian form, the 36-year-old reality star took to Instagram Stories to share a sultry promo shot of herself modeling a pair of dramatic over-the-knee boots from the upcoming collection. Over the photo, text reveals that you can shop the style, as well as the rest of the line, on Dec. 3.

The brand also revealed the upcoming shoe launch on its Instagram grid.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

The extensive collection includes slinky sandals, lace-up booties, classic slingback pumps and statement-making flats, with prices ranging from $139 to $375. They’re offered in a wide selection of sizes, from 4 to 14, and extended widths, too.

Ahead, shop our edit of Good American’s new shoe collection.

The OOO Boot

These satiny black thigh-high boots feature a daring silhouette with a long, sleek pointy toe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

To Buy: Good American OOO Boot, $329; goodamerican.com

The On Point Sandal

These dark green python-embossed sandals are also designed with a sharp pointed toe, which looks as if it’s been dipped in gold.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

To Buy: Good American On Point Sandal, $169; goodamerican.com

The Bombshell Bootie

A perfect everyday ankle boot, this square-toe style is crafted with a rich chocolate brown suede upper, chunky block heels, and a wraparound belt detail that’s adjustable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

To Buy: Good American Bombshell Bootie, $245; goodamerican.com

The Scandal Bootie

Featuring a warm tobacco suede upper and a gold metal heel, there’s no going unnoticed when you’re wearing these sky-high lace-up booties.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

To Buy: Good American Scandal Bootie, $275; goodamerican.com

The Koko Boot

Another pointy-toed OTK boot, this pair, which is a nod to Khloé Kardashian’s nickname, is done in smooth black leather with dark green python embossing.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

To Buy: Good American Koko Boot, $375; goodamerican.com

The Show Off Flat

This red suede ruched slingback flat will add a seasonal pop of color to any look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

To Buy: Good American Show Off Flat, $159; goodamerican.com

