Kenzo Has Launched a New Line Called Kenzo Sport With This Ultra Cool New Logo

The new Kenzo Sport campaign shot by Tim Elkaim.

In February when creative director Felipe Oliveira Baptista presented his first collection for Kenzo at Paris Fashion Week, we mused that there wasn’t a single sneaker on the runway.

Well this could be your answer.

Kenzo is getting into the sportswear game with the launch of a brand new line. Launching today, it features features both women’s and men’s ready-to-wear with gender fluid accents and this brand new ergonomic sneaker silhouette.

Sneaker silhouette from the new Kenzo Sport line. CREDIT: Kenzo

The new line is called Kenzo Sport. Because, frankly, life is complicated enough.

There’s also a new logo to match, a graphic and similarly uncomplicated X which comes emblazoned across clothing and accessories.

Cleverly, though, the letter has been created from two diagonal renderings of the word Kenzo. Think the twenty first century sports equivalent of another very famous Parisian house. You might have heard of it. The one featuring two intertwined Cs.

The design is a blend of functional sportswear and a cool street wear aesthetic. According to the brand, symbol and silhouettes alike have been inspired by movement and protection.

Kenzo Sport will drop its collections seasonally on a similar calendar to the Kenzo ready-to-wear collections beside which it will sit in stores.

Ready-to-wear includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, jacquard monogrammed jumpers, trackpants sleeveless dresses, technical nylon jackets and down filled parkas while the accessory offering takes in bucket hats, fanny packs and cylindrical gym bags.

The new Wave Sneakers come in three colorways: black, white and mint green and feature the word Kenzo embossed on the rubber from sole to flank. They have elasticated laces, a pull tab on the front and a stopper at the back.

Prices start at $125 for a T-shirt and go up to $880 for a parka.

Kenzo Sport will be available on KENZO.com from today, Aug. 28 and at Kenzo stores globally from Aug. 31.

