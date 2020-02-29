Kanye West to Make Surprise Paris Fashion Week Appearance With Yeezy Season 8 Show

Leave it to Kanye West to stage a surprise Yeezy event at Paris Fashion Week.

The musician sent invites on Saturday to announce his Yeezy Season 8 outing in Paris on Monday, an unexpected move given the complicated fashion week climate amid the coronavirus outbreak.

West will also bring his popular Sunday Service to the City of Light tomorrow. The musician hit his hometown of Chicago this month for Sunday Service during NBA All Star Weekend and brought together his family and friends for a special service honoring Kobe Bryant after he died in January.

Kanye West at his Coachella Sunday Service last year. CREDIT: Splash News

While the Yeezy Season 8 collection has not yet been revealed in full, Kim Kardashian has already been modeling shoes from the collection. She wore PVC wedge thongs from Season 8 last summer during an outing in Los Angeles with sister Khloe. The mother of four wore a nude color scheme from head to toe, choosing a high-necked nude top to pair with slim-fitting pants in the same shade.

Kim Kardashian wearing an all-nude outfit with Yeezy sandals in Los Angeles on June 8, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s Yeezy shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

West has not shown Yeezy on the runway since 2016. The Yeezy Season 7 collection was unveiled in early 2018.

He has previously staged Yeezy shows at Madison Square Garden and Roosevelt Island in New York.