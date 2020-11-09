Manolo Blahnik Calls VP-Elect Kamala Harris a Divine Woman & Barrier Breaker

Two days after Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stepped out in Manolo Blahnik nude pumps for the biggest speech of her life, the legendary designer is full of praise for the game-changing U.S. leader.

“What a privilege to serve such a divine woman — she has incredible style, suitable for any occasion. Kamala Harris is a barrier breaker,” Blahnik told FN exclusively today.



For her victory speech alongside President-elect Joe Biden, Harris paired the pumps with a suffragette white suit from New York brand Carolina Herrera — and the entire outfit was full of symbolism as the nation celebrated Harris’s history-making moment.

Of note, Blahnik and Herrera are close friends, and he has often crafted shoes for her runway shows. Wes Gordon, the current creative director of Carolina Herrera, designed Harris’ suit on Saturday.

In her speech, Harris — who is Black and of South Asian descent — recognized Biden for paving the way for her incredible rise.

Kamala Harris steps on stage in Manolo Blahnik for her historic speech. CREDIT: AP

“What a testament it is to Joe’s character that he had the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exists in our country. While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” Harris said proudly, before saluting generations of women, including Black women who are the “backbone of democracy.”

Blahnik, who hails from Spain and has built his business in London, has been worn many powerful U.S. political figures through his nearly five decades in the shoe business — from influential former first lady Michelle Obama to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to rising Congressional star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and their families during their victory night celebration. CREDIT: AP

Current first lady Melania Trump is also a fan of his BB pumps.

While Harris’s look from this weekend, is not available, a similar Blahnik style can be found here and here.

The VP-elect clearly understands that formal footwear is required during big moments — she also wore pumps on the debate stage — but it’s been refreshing to see her pair suits with Converse kicks.

All eyes have been on Harris’s campaign-trail wardrobe during the election season, a practice which often reveals an inherent kind of sexism that women in politics face. But this woman in power has adeptly proven that she can own her style without making it the main headline.

Separately on Saturday, Jill Biden stepped out in Jimmy Choo pumps, another influential brand and a favorite of Michelle Obama’s.