This Cult Jewelry Designer Is Bringing Some Sparkle to a New Shoe Launch

Justine Clenquet, who launched her namesake jewelry brand at the age of 18 in 2010, is now stepping into the footwear industry with a fall/winter ’20 collection that is complete with shoes.

To celebrate her brand’s 10 year anniversary the jewelry designer, whose pieces have been spotted on Lady Gaga, Charli XCX and Petra Collins, is debuting a series of boots and heels for fall ’20 that have a retro yet contemporary feel. A self-proclaimed shoe addict, Clenquet spoke with FN about her new venture and what it’s like to enter a new industry in the middle of a global pandemic.

“It’s not an easy period to launch a new project but it’s a challenge that is super exciting,” said the French designer whose collection is available now online.

Related Retail Store Closures: All the Companies That Are Downsizing in 2020 These New York Retail Institutions Are Closing for Good in 2020 Opening Ceremony Is Closing All Stores

Despite the effects of a global pandemic, the jewelry designer remains enthusiastic in her choice to go in a different direction for fall/winter ’20. “I’m very excited as I have been wanting to develop my brand into a fashion accessories brand for a while, said Clenquet, whose designs have been sold in-store and online at places such as Opening Ceremony and ssense.com.

Watch on FN

The French designer worked with a Paris-based design studio for the shoes in her collection. The collection’s shoes were handcrafted in Portugal and feature leather uppers. The Justine Clenquet fall/winter ’20 collection also includes the brand’s signature hardware jewelry.

The fall/winter ’20 Justine Clenquet campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Justine Clenquet

“It was crucial to be surrounded by people who are shoe experts as I didn’t want to make any compromises with the comfort of the shoes,” Clenquet said.

The Jane Sandals from the Justine Clenquet fall/winter ’20 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Justine Clenquet

Inspired by ’80s workwear culture, the line includes 10 shoes that are neutral-toned with hints of edge such as patent leather detailing and glitter. The shoes range from €265-€$375 and ship worldwide.

Clenquet told FN she presented the collection to buyers back in March, right before coronavirus took its global toll. Still, she is fascinated by working women of the ’80s, who mixed masculine and feminine style elements in the workforce.

“I love the way a woman can be strong, elegant and sexy with a man suit and a pair of heels,” said the designer.

As for styles, the designer loves the Winona white patent boots and the Jane black patent sandals.

Jane black patent sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Justine Clenquet

To buy: Jane black patent sandal, €265.

I wanted to develop a shoe collection in the same spirit as when I started with the jewels: affordable, qualitative shoes for everyday looks,” said Clenquet.

The Justine Clenquet Fall/Winter ’20 collection is now available at justineclenquet.com.

Winona white boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Justine Clenquet

To Buy: The Winona white boots, €$375.