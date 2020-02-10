Dr. Martens and Jonathan Cohen Collaborated on Sustainable Swarovski-Embellished Boots for Fall 2020

These days, jewelry embellishments are exactly considered to be among the most eco-friendly categories of fashion. But New York based designer Jonathan Cohen has been changing that perception in the past year, working with Swarovski and its upcycled program, which uses discarded material that is leftover from the premium crystals that the Austrian producer makes.

Last season, Cohen worked with Teva to decorate sandals with a multi-color palette of crystals. This season, the designer linked up with Dr. Martens to bring a series of intensely embellished boots to life.

Dr. Martens and Jonathan Cohen for the designer’s fall ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Using more than 174,000 Swarovski crystals and beads, Cohen decked out a few Dr. Martens styles. Most notable was a pair of pearl beaded lace up boots. Elsewhere, the designer used the same recycled materials for his gowns, skirts and other separates to customize shoe laces for the boots.

A look from Jonathan Cohen’s fall ’20 runway show, which featured a collaboration that the designer did with Dr. Martens using recycled materials for the lacing. CREDIT: Dan Lecca

Cohen also worked with the non-profit Nest to source the collection’s belts, which were handmade by an Alabama-based women’s group.

Jonathan Cohen fall ’20, with a Dr. Martens and Swarovski collaboration. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sustainability may be top of mind for most designers right now, but Cohen has been applying an eco-friendly layer to his subversive, quirky designs since first launching in 2011. “Our mission is simple,” wrote Cohen in his show notes. “We want to make beautiful, luxury products in the most responsible way possible. This collection is a celebration of thoughtful consumption and individual expression.”