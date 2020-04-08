Jimmy Choo’s New Sketch Initiative Lets You Design Your Own Shoe — For a Good Cause

With a penchant for whimsical shapes and luxurious embellishments, Jimmy Choo shoes have always been about fantasy. But now, the brand is asking its fans to take an actual part in creating them.

Today it announced Choo Sketch, a new design contest where followers can create and submit their own shoe designs.

The first shoe design, titled “Optimism,” from Jimmy Choo’s sketch initiative. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Participants can enter by creating their own sketch at home, taking a photo of it and emailing the submission to ChooSketch@JimmyChoo.com by May 15. Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi will then choose her top ten designs, which will be posted to the brand’s Instagram account for followers to vote on the top five designs.

Those five finalists, who will be announced on June 8, will have their designs made into actual shoes for a capsule collection to benefit a charity related to the Jimmy Choo Foundation.

Collaboration is integral to creativity,” said Choi in the announcement of the initiative. “I collaborate daily with my design team; the dialogue of different ideas keeps inspiration ignited and pushes boundaries.”

Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi . The designer will choose ten finalists in the Choo Sketch charity initiative. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

The design contest announcement comes during a week of rising cases of and deaths from the coronavirus for both the U.S. and the U.K. (where the brand is headquartered). Millions of people are staying at home to combat the pandemic — and looking for a bit of escapism.

Last week, the brand also announced that it will be donating $500,000 to supporting aid relief efforts in the U.K. and worldwide, through the country’s NHS COVID-19 Urgent Appeal and the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

To support the new shoe design initiative, Choi will be posting an inspirational shoe sketch of her own each week on Jimmy Choo’s Instagram page, each one symbolizing positivity. The first sketch is titled “Optimism.”

Choi’s “Optimism” shoe sketch. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo