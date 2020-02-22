Jimmy Choo’s Sandra Choi Wants You to Pay Attention

“In 10 years, I want to pick up that shoe and go, ‘Isn’t that just beautiful?'” Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi said at Milan Fashion Week today.

She was holding up a bejeweled cut-out ankle boot in the brand’s new signature pattern, which took cues from the stories of Japanese Emakimono scrolls and the French Toile de Jouy print. (Oversized plaster sculptures inspired by the pattern were used to display the collection in a mirrored space.)

“Fashion is so fast, so much that you don’t pay attention. I wanted to draw attention to it. Treasure it because someone actually made an effort and put a skill in the beauty of it…It is all about the different art and craft and detail.”

This style captures one of the dominant trends of the season — chain detailing.

As she designed the collection, Choi was inspired by two strong female muses, the late models Talitha Getty and Tina Chow. “The two of them bring the art and love of culture to the forefront of the 21st century,” Choi said.

As womenswear becomes more unstructured and plain, accessories should stand out, Choi said.

“They share the spirit of the modern Jimmy Choo heroine, whose appetite for life inspires through style, celebrating and championing opposing cultural spheres, reflective of a modern society, a blending of ideas without any creative boundaries.”

Contrasting materials are part of Choi’s aim to fuse ideas. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Speaking of pushing boundaries, Choi and Choo recently partnered with Billy Porter on his custom platform boots for the 2020 Oscars. (The actor presented the designer with her 2019 FNAA Hall of Fame Award in December.)

Sandra Choi and Billy Porter CREDIT: Shutterstock

“He wants to use fashion as a platform to show and lead the way. He’s loving that moment,” Choi said. “He pushes what he wants, and [the factory] does it, most of the time, beautifully. It’s been a challenge making those shoes but we did it — in less than 10 days, a whole new construction. We did everything by WhatsApp.”

Looking ahead, “we have a project coming up together. It’s less my world, more his,” Choi said. Watch this space.

