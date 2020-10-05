×
Isabel Marant Turned Her Paris Fashion Week Runway Into an Outdoor Flash Disco For Spring 2021

By Shannon Adducci
Isabel Marant's spring '21 runway show at Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Isabel Marant

Human touch is one of the most-missed parts of life during the pandemic. Isabel Marant picked up on that primal need during her spring ’21 collection show at Paris Fashion Week, having her models turn the runway into a flash mob disco that included hugging, dancing and all of the things that people are not allowed to do right now in real life.

Held outdoors at the Palais Royale, Marant’s spring ’21 show had much of the same design codes that the French designer is known for:  There were flirty minidresses, frilly accents, a sexy-chic silhouettes and the Western-esque boots and sneakers that have made her a household footwear name.

isabel marant, isabel marant spring 2021, spring 2021, pfw, paris fashion week, isabel marant paris fashion week
Isabel Marant spring ’21 at Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Isabel Marant

But this season, there were even more frills, even more hot pants. A palette of pinks dotted the collection, a hue that other designers like Rick Owens have also used to convey a spirit of optimism for and hope for joy in 2021.

isabel marant, isabel marant spring 2021, spring 2021, pfw, paris fashion week
Isabel Marant spring ’21 at Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Isabel Marant

There was also joy in the movement of the show. With each model that walked the runway, a team of dancers flanked her or him, breaking out into a series of movement sequences. The dancers wore metallic athleisure looks along with Marant’s signature sneakers. Eventually, the dancers began hugging and dancing in pairs, creating a disco floor on the outdoor plaza of the Palais Royale.

isabel marant, isabel marant spring 2021, spring 2021, pfw, paris fashion week
Isabel Marant spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Isabel Marant

 

Isabel Marant, RTW SS 2021, photographed in Paris on October 1st ,2020
Models on the runway at Isabel Marant spring ’21, which also had dancers using the outdoor plaza as a disco.
CREDIT: Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

