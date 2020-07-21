Gigi Hadid Dances the Night Away in Paris For Chanel’s New Shoe Campaign

Hadid (left) with other models in Chanel's new Metiers d'Art campaign.

Remember parties?

They may only exist for now in the realm of Zoom, FaceTime, HouseParty and the like, but a new video for Chanel’s Metier d’Art collection is giving us major nostalgia for the good old days when people sat shoulder-to-shoulder at restaurants and everyone was allowed to help blow out birthday candles.

Directed by siblings Roman and Sofia Coppola, the film shows Gigi Hadid and other models at a soirée celebrating the French luxury brand’s Metiers d’Art runway show back in December. Chanel released the film now that the craftsmanship-focused collection is available in stores — but it also comes at a time when many are starved for some old-fashioned social interaction, making it all the more alluring.

Gigi Hadid in Chanel’s new Metiers d’Art campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

Hadid with other models including Vittoria Cerretti and Anna Ewers celebrating Chanel’s Metiers d’Art collection back in December in Paris. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

Held at Paris’s legendary La Coupole restaurant, the fete also celebrated Chanel muse Vittoria Ceretti’s birthday, complete with a cake, candles and Champagne all around.

The campaign also pays tribute to Chanel’s iconic two-toned heels, shown on the floor as the brand’s models dance the night away wearing a version of them done in black-and-gold leather with a tiny bow-tie on the ankle. Crafted by Massaro, the notable French shoemaker that has been making Chanel’s two-tones since 1957, the shoes come in both a heel and a more WFH- and Zoom-party-friendly flat version.

The new Metiers d’Art shoes are still only available to purchase in stores, but the Chanel website offers instruction on how to contact a boutique to place an order.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

To buy: Chanel lambskin and grosgrain bold and black heels, $950.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

To buy: Chanel lambskin and grosgrain black and gold Mary Janes, $850.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

To buy: Chanel satin and grosgrain pearl-accented sling backs, $1,475.