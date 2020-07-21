Re-route my subscription: Click here

Gigi Hadid Dances the Night Away in Paris For Chanel’s New Shoe Campaign

By Shannon Adducci
Hadid (left) with other models in Chanel's new Metiers d'Art campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

Remember parties?

They may only exist for now in the realm of Zoom, FaceTime, HouseParty and the like, but a new video for Chanel’s Metier d’Art collection is giving us major nostalgia for the good old days when people sat shoulder-to-shoulder at restaurants and everyone was allowed to help blow out birthday candles.

Directed by siblings Roman and Sofia Coppola, the film shows Gigi Hadid and other models at a soirée celebrating the French luxury brand’s Metiers d’Art runway show back in December. Chanel released the film now that the craftsmanship-focused collection is available in stores — but it also comes at a time when many are starved for some old-fashioned social interaction, making it all the more alluring.

Gigi Hadid in Chanel’s new Metiers d’Art campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel
Hadid with other models including Vittoria Cerretti and Anna Ewers celebrating Chanel’s Metiers d’Art collection back in December in Paris.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

Held at Paris’s legendary La Coupole restaurant, the fete also celebrated Chanel muse Vittoria Ceretti’s birthday, complete with a cake, candles and Champagne all around.

The campaign also pays tribute to Chanel’s iconic two-toned heels, shown on the floor as the brand’s models dance the night away wearing a version of them done in black-and-gold leather with a tiny bow-tie on the ankle. Crafted by Massaro, the notable French shoemaker that has been making Chanel’s two-tones since 1957, the shoes come in both a heel and a more WFH- and Zoom-party-friendly flat version.

The new Metiers d’Art shoes are still only available to purchase in stores, but the Chanel website offers instruction on how to contact a boutique to place an order.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

To buy: Chanel lambskin and grosgrain bold and black heels, $950

CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

To buy: Chanel lambskin and grosgrain black and gold Mary Janes, $850.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

To buy: Chanel satin and grosgrain pearl-accented sling backs, $1,475.

