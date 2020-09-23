Giannico’s Spring Collection Proves High Octane Glamor Doesn’t Have to Be About a High Heel

Giannico proves that high octane glamor doesn’t have to be about high heels. The Giannico spring 2020 collection debuting today at Milan Fashion Week doubles down on the sparkle and exuberance at the heart of the brand but makes it an everyday affair with the addition of lust worthy lower heel silhouettes and flats.

Our daily routine is changing, now, more than ever, says Giannico founder and creative director Nicolò Beretta.

“The unique times we are living in right now has completely changed the rules of the game. It is giving us the time to breathe and rethink on all of our past strategies.”

Giannico Eve style

“Women shouldn’t have to give up on being feminine just because they want to be comfortable. They do not want to buy shoes just for occasional moments such as dinners, parties or weddings. They want to wear them all the time, even while they are running errands or going to work. This is something I really care about.”

Giannico Eve style CREDIT: Giannico

Signature styles such the breakout Daphne mule and Eve cage sandal have been reimagined with day friendly runaround heels and flat silhouettes. New additions to the Giannico repertoire like the square toe Aurora sandal and crisscross Eté styles come with both towering heels and more wearable heights as well. All are equally covetable and feature plenty of frosting . Giannico Daphne flat CREDIT: Giannico