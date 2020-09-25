Andrea Wazen, Giannico’s Nicolò Beretta and Titi Adesa Join FN’s “Designer Revolution” Webinar

From left: Designers Andrea Wazen, Giannico's Nicolo Beretta and Titi Adesa. The creatives will join Liberty London CMO Madeleine Macey and FN Style Director Shannon Adducci in FN's "Designer Revolution" webinar.

What will fashion look like in five years? And where will the designer fit in?

These are just a few of the big-picture questions on the table at FN’s next webinar, “The Designer Revolution,” the latest in a series that speaks to industry leaders on the key issues impacting fashion and footwear today.

FN Style Director Shannon Adducci will host the conversation between designers Andrea Wazen, Nicolò Beretta and Titi Adesa, along with Liberty London’s chief marketing officer Madeleine Macey, focusing on the role the designer plays in today’s fashion landscape. Key topics include shifting the fashion calendar, the designer-retailer relationship, the challenges (and benefits) of staying small and independent in today’s climate,

Below, a closer look at the event’s speakers:

Andrea Wazen

The London-born, Beirut-raised designer is a rising star in footwear, gaining much traction over the past year with a celebrity following that includes Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber and Ciara.

After studying at the Istituto Marangoni, Wazen relocated to London where she was trained under the tutelage of Rupert Sanderson and Christian Louboutin while attending shoe design courses at Central Saint Martins School of Arts. In May, Wazen was honored with the prestigious Fashion Trust Arabia Award, naming her Accessories Designer of the Year.

Andrea Wazen. CREDIT: Courtesy of Andrea Wazen

Nicolò Beretta

After launching his brand Giannico in 2013 at the age of 17, the Italian designer was shortly thereafter included in Vogue Italia’s Emerging Designers list. In 2015 Giannico won the important contest for young talents ‘Who is on Next?’ In 2016, Beretta received the Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent Award at the Footwear News Achievement Awards, becoming the youngest designer ever to win the award. In 2018, the designer was named creative director for Italian brand L’Autre Chose, a position he balances with his Giannico brand.

Giannico designer and L’Autre Chose creative director Nicolò Beretta. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nicolo Beretta

Titi Adesa

After completing a Master’s degree in Pharmacy, Adesa, who grew up between Lagos and London, embarked on a journey to understand every aspect of shoe manufacturing. Following meticulous research and courses at London College of Fashion’s Cordwainers, Titi invested two years grafting with the finest artisans in Italy to create her luxury footwear brand, Titi Adesa, which launched in August 2019.

Ethically handcrafted in Milan, the London-based designer follows an underlying ethos of celebrating women. This summer, the brand launched the TA Foundation, aimed at empowering young girls living in underserved African communities, who aspire to build careers within the creative industry, through educational sponsorship and mentorship programs.

Designer Titi Adesa. CREDIT: Courtesy of Titi Adesa

Madeleine Macey

Macey is the chief marketing officer and acting creative director for leading London department store and design brand, Liberty. Following a 20 year career in luxury communications, Madeleine has seen all sides of the industry. Starting as a model, she went on to direct international runway shows, and at only 22, directed the PR for of-the-moment brand Roland Mouret. She quickly became known in her field by running communications strategy and image for up-and-coming British brands such as Temperley, to global communications for household names like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik.

Madeleine currently oversees all branding, press and customer marketing channels for Liberty. She also runs the creative teams including window design and content creation, and recently launched an in-house publishing arm which includes “The Liberty Book.” This year, Madeleine launched the CSR initiative ‘Liberty, for Life’, and orchestrated the re-launch and roll out of a new Liberty branding and logo — all mid lockdown.