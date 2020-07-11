Sabrina Carpenter Will Star in Fendi’s TikTok Launch This Weekend

Fendi is the latest high fashion brand to venture into TikTok territory.

The fashion house announced this week that it will launch its TikTok channel on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. ET. The launch will feature appearances by former Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter, who will be the brand’s first ambassador on the app. The launch will commence with a five-part challenge centered around the “F is for…” Fendi campaign.

“Friends. Family. Freedom. Future. Fearless. These are the five core tenets by which Fendi stands and, across five challenges, we will see Sabrina embody these values as the first ambassador of the house’s new Tik Tok venture,” stated a press release sent out by Fendi.

Sabrina Carpenter in Fendi’s pre-fall ’20 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

While Fendi’s “F is For…” campaign is not new, the brand is experimenting with new ways to engage and reach a younger demographic through its TikTok channel. Carpenter, 21, will debut in the brand’s first round of content targeted for millennial/Gen Z audiences. Focused around Fendi’s pre-fall ’20 campaign, “California Sky,” the rising star will help Fendi explore the powerful terrain of TikTok, an app that has been downloaded over 2 billion times globally.

Carpenter, who has only 3 videos, has already conjured up a following of 3.3 million users on TikTok. A professional dancer, actress and singer, Carpenter is poised to bring Fendi into the new age of fashion marketing and content. Below, Carpenter participated in the #JLoSuperBowlChallenge, a dance challenge on the app that’s hashtag generated 419.7M views.

@sabrinacarpenter this is my first tik tok lol hi how old are u guys comment below wait where do u comment on this #jlosuperbowlchallenge ♬ original sound – sabrinacarpenter

Dolce & Gabbana, Balmain and Tory Burch are just some of the luxury fashion brands that are already on TikTok.

Despite its wild success, the app has had a rocky week. In addition to the Trump administration considering a ban on the Chinese social media app due concerns over user data, TikTok users around the world experienced a glitch on Thursday afternoon. The Verge reported that for a few hours on Thursday, videos that appeared on TikTok displayed broken Like totals a number of users. This resulted in showing that these videos had zero likes, leaving the Internet world in a frenzy.

Then on Friday, news broke that Amazon had ordered its employees to delete TikTok from any devices that were also being used with corporate email. Later in the day, the company walked back its requirement, announcing that the message to employees was sent “in error.”

Earlier this week, TikTok released a statement in response to the U.S. government’s concern over user data. The app, owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance, wrote, “We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked.”

Although the app is involved in a swirl of controversy at the moment, including troubles in China, the app continues to be wildly successful when it comes to social media marketing for brands in 2020. On Sunday, Fendi will join the ever-growing number of fashion and footwear companies that have experienced viral success through the app’s creative video capabilities.

Tune in on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. ET to see Fendi’s first video starring Sabrina Carpenter.