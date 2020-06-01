Tommy Hilfiger, Paul Andrew and More Designers Take to Social Media to Speak Out Against Racism Amidst Protests

Paul Andrew, Tommy Hilfiger and Chloe Gosselin all took to social media this weekend to state their solidarity with the new civil rights movement.

As the U.S. continues to see protests and intense civil unrest across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 as well as the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery earlier in the year, designers and brands are beginning to take a public stance on the new era of a civil rights movement — a first for many, who remained silent when the Black Lives Matter movement began in 2014 following the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

On Saturday, designer Tommy Hilfiger became one of the first major fashion brands to speak out. “What is happening in this country is not OK,” the designer wrote on his personal Instagram account. “What happened to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery — and countless others — is not OK. We need action. To achieve change we have to be fearless in speaking out and standing up for what is right.”

The Tommy Hilfiger brand reposted the designer’s statement, adding to it that “Together with our parent company PVH, we will be making donations to organizations that support the fight against social injustice,” the brand’s Instagram post stated. The company also announced that it would be evolving its Fashion Frontier Challenge to become a platform for cultivating minority entrepreneurs in the fashion industry.

The Tommy Hilfiger brand joins others — mostly in the athletic industry, like Nike, Adidas, Puma and Fila — in taking action to fight racial injustice.

But it has been the personal designer statements, most of which have been made on Instagram, that have given a more intimate take on the current unrest — and have set an example for how individuals can speak out.

“Racism goes much deeper than hate and we all need to actively fight it. There comes a time when silence is betrayal” wrote designer Ada Kokosar on her personal Instagram account, showing a video of Rihanna giving an acceptance speech at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards in February, where she urged the audience to encourage unity and allyship (“Tell your friends to pull up,” she said).

“White people have the responsibility today,” wrote designer Chloe Gosselin. “By standing up, being vocal, signing petitions, calling officials, doing peaceful protests — but most of all we are responsible to educate our children!” wrote the mother of two.

“I typically withdraw from social media when tragedy is happening around us, but I feel compelled to talk about this,” wrote Salvatore Ferragamo creative director Paul Andrew on his personal Instagram account. “This is definitively not the time to recluse about racism; this is the time to speak up and acknowledge that racism exists, no matter how uncomfortable that makes people feel,” he wrote.

We will be updating this story as more designers speak out.