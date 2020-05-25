Christian Dior Releases a Coloring Book That Will Get You In the Summer Mood

House of Dior just released a coloring book full of detailed whimsy just in time for summer.

The luxury brand joins Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo, who have both released downloadable coloring book pages since the COVID-19 outbreak. Dior’s printable PDF details lush tropical settings inspired by Maria Grazia Chiuri’s 2020 Cruise collection. Fans can color in tropical-inspired scenes in which the luxury brand declares “reimagined toile de Jouy” as well as reinvent the French fashion house’s storied flagship store at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris.

“Escape, get inspired, create, color,” the online coloring book encourages.

A page with tropical details from Dior and the Art of Color. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior.

Complete with seven pages, “Dior and the Art of Color” is another fun printable activity fans can complete during this extra downtime. The fashion and shoe business has stepped up to launch a number of creative initiatives that involve coloring, an activity experts say is proven to reduce stress and anxiety.

Another page with tropical details from Dior and the Art of Color. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior.

In addition to the coloring book, WWD announced that Dior plans to bring its “Designer of Dreams” retrospective to China in July. The show previously showed in Paris back in 2017. The luxury fashion house told WWD that it will show the immersive exhibit in Shanghai from July 28 to Oct. 4.

WWD reported that Dior plans to host an event on July 24 to kick off the show, though it isn’t confirmed whether Pietro Beccari, the chief executive officer of Dior, or Maria Grazia Chiuri, the women’s wear artistic director, will attend given the current travel bans issued by China in light of the coronavirus pandemic.