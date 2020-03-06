$12K Crystal Fringe Boots, Extreme Thigh-Highs and More Crazy Shoes Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Alas, the crazy shoe trend will prevail for yet another season in fashion.

Designers brought shock value to Paris Fashion Week in the form of exaggerated boots, heels and sneakers, including Christian Louboutin’s shiny black patent platforms that feature a quirky “keyhole heel.”

One crazy shoe style that was overwhelmingly popular this season was the thigh-high boot. The leggy trend was displayed at several runway shows including Balmain, Valentino, Off-White, Rick Owens and Saint Laurent.

Rick Owens, Fall/Winter ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kimhekim, Fall/Winter ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The boots in Balenciaga’s apocalyptic show particularly stood out as the brand cast a male model to wear the thigh-highs down its deluged runway.

Balenciaga, Fall/Winter ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Alexandre Birman also featured crystal fringe boots that were Instagram-worthy at his presentation in Paris. The dazzling boots are reportedly worth $12,000.

Footwear with flair was prevalent in Paris, with an emphasis on shoes with studs and sequins. At Miu Miu show, the fashion house showed off a crazy shoe combo of extreme pointed-toe heels embellished with spikes.

Miu Miu, Fall/Winter ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close up of studded Miu Miu Fall/Winter ’20 heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

And what would a fashion show in 2020 be without sneakers? For Season 8, Yeezy brought puffy sneakers front and center. The shoes in the collection went viral on Twitter, signifying how footwear, clothing and accessories in the digital age transcend beyond the realms of the fashion world.

Yeezy Season 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Additionally, the Maison Margiela show featured chunky split-toed Tabi sneakers in sporty colorways.

Maison Margiela, Fall/Winter ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of Maison Margiela’s Fall/Winter ’20 Tabi sneaker. CREDIT: Shutterstock

