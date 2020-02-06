A Look Back at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW Shows

Jeremy Scott, who usually kicks off New York Fashion Week with great panache, will not be showing in New York this season.

The designer, whose show was previously scheduled for Feb. 7 at 8 p.m., announced that instead, he’ll be showing in Paris at Couture Week in July. The decision was “a move to pay homage to the city that launched his designer career,” Scott’s team wrote in a statement.

Although it’s an exciting prospect to see Scott take his collection to Paris, it feels as if a little piece of New York fashion is going with him overseas. The American designer’s tongue-in-cheek collections often drew inspiration from New York City. Take for example his fall ’17 show that featured lunch box purses, a staple accessory for the New York Club Kid culture of the ’90s.

Jeremy Scott’s fall ’17 show in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock.

In addition to Scott’s departure from NYFW, this season CFDA chairman Tom Ford will be presenting his latest collection in Los Angeles, Tommy Hilfiger will be showing in London and Pyer Moss will be taking a break from fashion week.

But just like trends (and New York City itself) things are always prone to change. FN takes a look back at Jeremy Scott’s most insane fashion and footwear moments from his New York Fashion Week shows.

Furry Shoes for fall ’11:

Jeremy Scott’s fall 2011 show in New York. CREDIT: Fairchild Archives.

Scott always finds a way to have fun with his looks from head-to-toe. At his fall ’11 show, the designer featured a series of furry orange shoes and dresses made from angora, which was a new material for the label at the time.

Jeremy Scott x Melissa for fall ’16:

Karlie Kloss at the Jeremy Scott fall ’16 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Scott drew inspiration from outer space and Dolly Parton for his fall ’16 show. His New York take on country Western also included plastic, heeled, cowboy boots in collaboration with Melissa. The PVC boots were adorned with Swarovski crystals and Ren and Stimpy cartoons.

Jeremy Scott x Melissa RTW fall ’16 shoes. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock.

Monstrous Cleats for spring ’19:

Jeremy Scott’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Scott’s knee-highs were quite controversial for the season but sure did make a statement. The shoes from his spring ’19 show almost serve as a precursor of what exaggerated shoes would soon come in seasons ahead. (Think Bottega Veneta’s square toe takeover or Thom Browne’s ominous dolphin shoes.)

We can’t wait to see what’s next for the designer. Bon voyage, Mr. Scott!